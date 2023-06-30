BlizzCon 2023 Tickets: First Wave On Sale Today!

The first wave of tickets for BlizzCon 2023 now on sale!

Blizzard Entertainment‘s highly anticipated gaming and community event, BlizzCon, is set to make its grand return to the Anaheim, CA Convention Center on November 4-5. After a long four-year hiatus, fans of popular game franchises such as “World of Warcraft,” “Diablo,” and “Overwatch” will finally have the chance to immerse themselves in an unforgettable experience.

The first wave of tickets went on sale on July 9, and fans wasted no time snagging their passes to this epic event. However, if you missed out on this initial wave, don’t worry! The second wave of tickets will be available for purchase on July 23. AXS is the official platform to secure your tickets, so mark your calendars and set those alarms.

BlizzCon 2023 promises to offer players and enthusiasts alike an unparalleled celebration of gaming and community. With large-scale installation art, breathtaking artwork, and opportunities to connect with friends, this year’s event aims to take attendees on a journey through the immersive universes of their favorite Blizzard games.

For those unable to attend in person, fear not! Blizzard Entertainment is providing a live broadcast of all stage content, allowing fans worldwide to join in on the excitement and celebration. Whether you’re physically present at the Anaheim Convention Center or tuning in from the comfort of your own home, BlizzCon 2023 promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for all.

“We’re excited to welcome players back to the Anaheim Convention Center in California for BlizzCon 2023,” expressed BlizzCon Executive Producer April McKee. “Our goal is to create a beautiful and immersive event where players can engage with their favorite games and the vibrant community surrounding them. And for those unable to attend in person, we want to ensure they have the opportunity to witness all the amazing content being showcased on the BlizzCon stage.”

Blizzard Entertainment‘s President, Mike Ybarra, further added, “BlizzCon is a celebration of the gaming community and everything it represents—fun, relationships, and incredible memories. Our players are truly what make BlizzCon special, and whether they join us in person or online, we can’t wait to share our plans for the future with them.”

General admission tickets for BlizzCon 2023 are priced at US$299 and come with an array of exciting benefits. These include access to the physical events, in-game gifts, the BlizzCon Official Backpack, and early bird access to the BlizzCon store. For those seeking an enhanced experience, portal admission tickets are available for US$799. In addition to all the perks of general admission, these tickets grant exclusive benefits such as independent registration and security, an exclusive box, private viewing boxes, gaming experiences, admin support, and early admission eligibility to the Anaheim Convention Center.

For more information about BlizzCon events, charity auctions, and further updates, make sure to visit the official BlizzCon blog. The countdown to BlizzCon 2023 has started, and fans around the world eagerly await the chance to celebrate their love for gaming and embrace the vibrant community that makes it all possible.

