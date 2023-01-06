After months of rumors floating around the internet, fans were relieved to hear that Konami was indeed planning to remake Silent Hill 2. The studio behind the remake is Team Bloober, known for 2021’s Medium and 2019’s Blair Witch games.

According to a recent interview with Dread XP, while the project is very exciting for Bloober, it’s not all sunshine and roses, as the studio’s chief marketing officer, Anna Jasińska, revealed that they are interested in making the gamefeel “worried””。

“It’s stressful because we’re dealing with one of the best psychological horror games ever made,’ said Jasinska.”We want to stick to something as close to the original as we can to keep it in the spotlight for years to come.“

Apparently, Bloober also had to battle several other studios for the project, having to pitch their idea to Konami in 2019. As it turns out, however, the enthusiasm of the Bloober team was palpable, and they were given the opportunity to make a Silent Hill 2 remake. We hope to see soon if they get stuck landing.