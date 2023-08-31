Blue supermoon: the rarest astronomical event of the year

Last night’s phenomenon is defined by experts as “Blue Moon”, with reference to the frequency with which it occurs (full moon twice in a month), and is not related to the actual color of the Earth’s satellite planet

Listen to the audio version of the article

As expected, the super full moon that rose on the night of August 30-31 — bigger and brighter than usual, given its proximity to Earth: only 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) or so — surprised and delighted stargazers from around the world. The phenomenon is defined by experts as “Blue Moon”, with reference to the frequency with which it occurs (full moon twice in a month), and is not linked to the actual color of the Earth’s satellite planet. The origin of the term is linked to the English language, where the expression “once in a blue moon” (“once in a blue moon”) indicates a rare and unusual event.

The spectacular blue Super Moon, the largest of 2023

Photogallery28 foto

View

If you missed it, the wait will be long: the next blue supermoon won’t appear until 2037. But another “normal” supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September, the last one of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

