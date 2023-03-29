Power stations are well known for storing energy and due to the burgeoning trend towards balcony power plants, they are also more than interesting and suitable for this.

The power station manufacturer Bluetti has secured its place in the upper echelons of this very market over time. We have already been able to convince ourselves of some of the devices and systems and will present a selection of the systems to you in the following article.

In addition, Bluetti also provides his own Solar panel that are compatible with the power stations specified here. If you want to know more about this, we have a separate post about it, which is only about the panels. You can also buy complete bundles from the manufacturer, which of course is cheaper than if you buy everything individually.

Overview of the Bluetti products

Bluetti EB3A – the compact solution

The Bluetti EB3A is a power station that by compact size and light weight notices. Nevertheless, you don’t have to make any real compromises when it comes to performance and battery capacity. Just the 1200 watts of peak power should be very practical for one or the other device with a high initial current.

If you want to use the EB3A as a balcony power station, you can connect to it with up to 200W solar panels (VOC 12-28 VDC/ 8.5 A) and charge.

The power station is also well positioned when it comes to the connections. Here the manufacturer installed 8 ports, to meet many needs that one can only have on a camping weekend. For a more detailed overview, please read our article on the power station.

Technical data of the Bluetti EB3A

Bluetti EB3A Performance 600 watts, 1200 watts peak Solar

up to 200 watts, VOC 12–28 VDC/ 8.5 A battery capacity 268,8 Wh Acquisition-Typ LiFePO4 (Lithiumeisenphosphat) exits 8 pieces (USB, Schuko, etc.) charging options 6 different ways Mass weight 255 x 180 x 183 mm | 4,6 kg Bluetti EB55, if you want something more If you want a little more capacity, you can use the Bluetti EB55. Here you get it double capacity and a Power of up to 700 watts. However, the peak is slightly lower than the EB3A at 1000 watts. Also with the EB55 are up to 200W (VOC 12–28 VDC/ 8.5 A) via solar panels connectable and loadable. With the connections you have the option of up to 12 devices simultaneously to supply with energy. The power station is charged either via solar power, a power pack or via the board socket in the car. If you want to know more, we have written a detailed article for you here. Technical data of the Bluetti EB55

Bluetti EB55 Performance 700 W, 1000W Spitze Solar

up to 200 watts, VOC 12–28 VDC/ 8.5 A battery capacity 537 Wh Acquisition-Typ LiFePO4 (Lithiumeisenphosphat) exits 12 pieces (USB, Schuko, etc.) charging options 3 different options Mass weight 275 x 190 x 195 mm | 6,5kg Bluetti EB70, the born all-rounder The Bluetti EB70 is with their Dimensions of 32 x 21.6 x 22.1 cm and a weight of 9,7 kg the largest of the three power stations that we are introducing to you again here. The dimensions still allow the balcony power plant to be used on the go without breaking it again and again. I would put the target group here on campers or people with a garden without electricity. With a Power of 1000 watts and a peak of 1400 watts you can even operate one or the other electric tool or maybe even a pad coffee machine. You can also do this with the EB70 with up to 200W (VOC 12–28 VDC/ 8.5 A) via solar panels charge the built-in battery. The capacity is with 716 Wh big enough to run a small fridge for about 7 hours. When it comes to connections, you have the option of operating 9 different devices at the same time. For more information, please read our deal article on the power station Technical data of the Bluetti EB70