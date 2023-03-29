Home Technology Bluetti balcony power plants – power stations as a universal generator
Technology

Bluetti balcony power plants – power stations as a universal generator

by admin
Bluetti balcony power plants – power stations as a universal generator

Power stations are well known for storing energy and due to the burgeoning trend towards balcony power plants, they are also more than interesting and suitable for this.

Bluetti has a great bundle on sale right now, namely these Bluetti EB55 Powerstation + that Solar panel PV 200 for 1.038 €.

The power station manufacturer Bluetti has secured its place in the upper echelons of this very market over time. We have already been able to convince ourselves of some of the devices and systems and will present a selection of the systems to you in the following article.

In addition, Bluetti also provides his own Solar panel that are compatible with the power stations specified here. If you want to know more about this, we have a separate post about it, which is only about the panels. You can also buy complete bundles from the manufacturer, which of course is cheaper than if you buy everything individually.

2023 02 21 13 20 58 DE EB55 PC5 2560x.jpg 2560800

Overview of the Bluetti products

Bluetti EB3A – the compact solution

The Bluetti EB3A is a power station that by compact size and light weight notices. Nevertheless, you don’t have to make any real compromises when it comes to performance and battery capacity. Just the 1200 watts of peak power should be very practical for one or the other device with a high initial current.

If you want to use the EB3A as a balcony power station, you can connect to it with up to 200W solar panels (VOC 12-28 VDC/ 8.5 A) and charge.

The power station is also well positioned when it comes to the connections. Here the manufacturer installed 8 ports, to meet many needs that one can only have on a camping weekend. For a more detailed overview, please read our article on the power station.

Bluetti EBA3 Powerstation

Technical data of the Bluetti EB3A

Bluetti EB3A
Performance 600 watts, 1200 watts peak
Solar
 up to 200 watts, VOC 12–28 VDC/ 8.5 A
battery capacity 268,8 Wh
Acquisition-Typ LiFePO4 (Lithiumeisenphosphat)
exits 8 pieces (USB, Schuko, etc.)
charging options

6 different ways
Mass weight 255 x 180 x 183 mm | 4,6 kg

Bluetti EBA3 Powerstation

Bluetti EB55, if you want something more

If you want a little more capacity, you can use the Bluetti EB55. Here you get it double capacity and a Power of up to 700 watts. However, the peak is slightly lower than the EB3A at 1000 watts.

Also with the EB55 are up to 200W (VOC 12–28 VDC/ 8.5 A) via solar panels connectable and loadable.

With the connections you have the option of up to 12 devices simultaneously to supply with energy. The power station is charged either via solar power, a power pack or via the board socket in the car. If you want to know more, we have written a detailed article for you here.

bluetti eb55 e1674130914138

Technical data of the Bluetti EB55

Bluetti EB55
Performance 700 W, 1000W Spitze
Solar
 up to 200 watts, VOC 12–28 VDC/ 8.5 A
battery capacity 537 Wh
Acquisition-Typ LiFePO4 (Lithiumeisenphosphat)
exits 12 pieces (USB, Schuko, etc.)
charging options 3 different options
Mass weight 275 x 190 x 195 mm | 6,5kg

BLUETTI EB70 Powerstation

Bluetti EB70, the born all-rounder

The Bluetti EB70 is with their Dimensions of 32 x 21.6 x 22.1 cm and a weight of 9,7 kg the largest of the three power stations that we are introducing to you again here. The dimensions still allow the balcony power plant to be used on the go without breaking it again and again. I would put the target group here on campers or people with a garden without electricity. With a Power of 1000 watts and a peak of 1400 watts you can even operate one or the other electric tool or maybe even a pad coffee machine.

You can also do this with the EB70 with up to 200W (VOC 12–28 VDC/ 8.5 A) via solar panels charge the built-in battery.

The capacity is with 716 Wh big enough to run a small fridge for about 7 hours. When it comes to connections, you have the option of operating 9 different devices at the same time. For more information, please read our deal article on the power station

BLUETTI EB70 Powerstation

Technical data of the Bluetti EB70

Bluetti EB70
Performance 1000 watts (continuous), 1400 watts (peak)
Solar
 up to 200 watts, VOC 12–28 VDC/ 8.5 A
battery capacity 716 Wh
Acquisition-Typ Lithium iron phosphate battery (LiFePo4)
exits 9 connections
charging options 4 different ways
Mass weight 32 x 21,6 x 22,1 cm, 9,7 kg

BLUETTI EB70 Powerstation

See also  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the biggest PlayStation Store launch ever for the series - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

You may also like

Spring Deals 2023: The best deals on Amazon...

“Kaguya Hime Wants People to Confess” Voice Alarm...

Minecraft is teaming up with Dungeons and Dragons

Apple Music Classical: This is what the music...

The iPhone 15 is rumored to have a...

Enterprise Java: Eclipse Foundation startet Jakarta EE Developer...

Galaxy S23 BUG reaches new heights, it will...

Tech Diary — Early 1990s

Bloomberg: ‘Artificial Intelligence’ Doesn’t Exist

Complete 820 watt balcony power station with WiFi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy