Changing the color of the car with a click, from white to black and vice versa, caused a sensation last year. But now BMW goes further and on the “i Vision Dee” prototype offers a multicolored exterior, entirely variable and individually configurable. All thanks to an electronic paper film is applied to the bodywork to create this magical color show. Up to 32 colors can be displayed…

Technically, the body surface of the i Vision Dee is divided into 240 E Ink segments, each of which is individually controlled to vary an almost infinite variety of patterns in seconds, including on the wheels.

All presented on a prototype – the i Vision Dee – whose name “Dee” stands for Digital Emotional Experience as it aims to create an even stronger bond between people and their cars in the future. “Future digital functions – they explain to BMW – will go far beyond the voice control and driver assistance systems we know today. The BMW Head-Up-Display extends across the full width of the windscreen, offering a foretaste of the next generation of vehicles. From 2025, this innovation will be available in models of the NEUE KLASSE.”

by Vincenzo Borgomeo