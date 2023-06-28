Bonfiglioli on the mechatronics podium

Listen to the audio version of the article

Bonfiglioli wins the 17th edition of the Italian Mechatronics Award, the competition of the Mechatronic Group of Unindustria Reggio Emilia in collaboration with Nòva – Il Sole 24 Ore, co-organized by Community, created to promote the culture of mechatronic technology in the various sectors of national mechanical industry. The Award was presented during the General Assembly of Unindustria Reggio Emilia, dedicated to sustainability, which was held on 27 June 2023 at the Bismantova Theater Cinema in Castelnovo né Monti (Re).

The Scientific Committee of the Award indicated Bonfiglioli as the winner for having adopted innovative solutions for the control and transmission of power in industry and in self-propelled operating machines and for renewable energies such as photovoltaic and wind turbines, as well as for having chosen to be the protagonist of the electromobility, becoming an enabler of the transition to electricity. This is the motivation: «The jury awarded the Award to Bonfiglioli, a family business with over 60 years of history, which has long embraced the theme of sustainability as a global strategy through a integrated plan for the environment, for people and territories, operating both at the level of production plants and corporate and product organisation. This is demonstrated, for example, by the innovative Evo plant in Calderara di Reno, a zero-impact smart factory in terms of energy consumption; as well as the leadership in solutions for green economy sectors such as wind energy, recycling and photovoltaics and the development of innovative solutions for electromobility (for construction machinery, for the agricultural and earthmoving sectors)».

The other companies – selected with the collaboration of Nòva – Il Sole 24 Ore, media partner of the initiative – which received the recognition as finalists are: Dell’Orto, a leading Italian company in the production of carburetors for the motorcycle sector with 90 years of history and Loccioni, a company that designs measurement and control systems to improve the quality, safety and sustainability of processes and products.

The Jury also recognized the value of all the finalists by assigning the following mentions. To Dell’Orto «for having been able to evolve over time by developing injection systems, electrical control units and mechatronic components for cars and motorcycles. In particular, in recent years you have managed to innovate your product range, becoming an important player in the electric transition of urban mobility thanks to E-Power solutions. An all-Italian project that involved SMEs from the Emilian Motor Valley such as Reinova and Energica». To Loccioni «for having been able to give life to a company inserted in an energetically sustainable community, becoming totally autonomous as regards the production of electricity necessary for its functioning. The Second Life battery project is an example of circular economy given the growing availability of used electric car batteries, for which the company has designed, integrated and implemented a reuse system through an innovative stationary storage».

