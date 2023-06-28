What to eat for constipation? The remedies within everyone’s reach and the diet with the right foods

Constipation is a very common problem, which is often addressed with do-it-yourself based on self-prescribed drugs or self-decided diet. In reality, constipation has precise characteristics and is divided into two main types: acute or chronic.

Acute constipation is a condition of transient disturbance, which can arise, for example, after a trip, after antibiotic therapy; chronic constipation, on the other hand, affects the subject for many consecutive months.

