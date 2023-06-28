Home » Farewell to the “king of fresh fish” from Palermo, historic merchant dies
Farewell to the "king of fresh fish" from Palermo, historic merchant dies

Farewell to the "king of fresh fish" from Palermo, historic merchant dies

Palermo says goodbye to a historic trader, the one who for decades has been called the “king of fresh fish”. Andrea Calcagno, who until a few years ago was the owner of the homonymous fish market, has died at the age of 78…

