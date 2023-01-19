Home Technology Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot shows off some sweet parkour skills – Gamereactor
Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot shows off some sweet parkour skills – Gamereactor

A new video from Boston Dynamics shows how far robotics has come in the past few years, as we watch an Atlas robot find a way to deliver a bag of tools to a worker on scaffolding.

In the clip, we see Atlas pick up a plank, jump up some steps, push through a box, and most importantly do a flip. That’s certainly some impressive stuff, and Boston Dynamics has released a behind-the-scenes video showing us how the team got Atlas into this shape.

By the looks of it, many of Atlas’ previous big steps were in making it move, but now the team is putting the robot to work, programming it to be able to figure out how to lift and carry different objects.

The team also told us about how Atlas sees and perceives things. The robot’s head is equipped with cameras that work like human eyeballs and tell it to recognize objects and the environment.

If you want to watch clips and behind-the-scenes videos, you can check them out below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e1_QhJ1EhQ/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPVC4IyRTG8/

