STG fighter shooting games have been popular in game console centers. The classic arcade works “Raiden III” and “Raiden IV” have recently released special remixed versions, named after Japan’s well-known STG game sanctuary MIKADO, and launched them on the latest game console platform. Being able to “pilgrimage” can still feel the enthusiasm of the majority of STG players. If you have the opportunity to visit Japan, remember to go to Takadanobaba and Ikebukuro stores to feel the atmosphere.

In the past, in addition to fighting and fighting games in the game console center, fighter jet shooting STG was also very popular. It was a kind of enjoyment to watch the master perform “one immortal” explosive machine and shuttle between the bullet gaps. The “Raiden” series, one of the early arcade STG classics, has continued to innovate over the years, and the latest generation of “Raiden V” has turned into an original console work. The two “Special Remix Versions” are “Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX” (PS4/PS5/NS) and “Raiden IV x MIKADO remix” (PS4/PS5). Minoru Ikeda, the store manager of the racecourse, participated in the performance of two remixed versions of the level music and named it.

The “Thunder” series has been converted to 3D screens since III. In addition to keeping in mind the location of enemies in the air and the boss barrage mode to kill them at the fastest speed, the “cold guns” such as ground turrets and tanks are the most deadly to novices. Challenge to higher difficulty It is necessary to arrange the flight route to induce, so as not to be trapped.

In terms of content, both works have basic arcade mode, points challenge, continuous boss battle and other modes. You can unlock new music and gallery pictures with the points you play. They also support doubles, “single player dual control” super master mode, and replay function And the global ranking, the level music can choose the original version and the new remixed version of many orchestras and musicians. And “Raiden IV x MIKADO remix” also has additional “Overkill Mode” and “Additional Mode”, and 3 optional self-machine characters, the content is relatively more substantial.

However, “Thunderbolt III x MIKADO MANIAX” is an optional Switch version, which can be played with a vertical screen and Joy-con, which has more arcade flavor. Although the screen is not large, there is no need to purchase an e-sports monitor that supports rotation, so the Nintendo Switch is There’s nothing wrong with being the best console for nostalgic arcade games. And true STG fans, I believe they will not miss the physical limited editions of the two games with the new remixed original soundtrack CD.

《雷電III x MIKADO MANIAX》

Platform: PS4, PS5, NS

Type: STG

“Raiden IV x MIKADO remix”

Platform: PS4, PS5

Type: STG