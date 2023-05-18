[Breast touch]SIGMA may launch a super wide-angle large aperture fixed-focus lens 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art?

According to foreign sources, SIGMA may launch a super wide-angle large aperture fixed-focus lens 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art. If the news is true, this lens will definitely be an exclusive lens for night shots, Yinke, starry sky and other themes!

According to foreign sources, SIGMA may launch a super wide-angle large aperture fixed-focus lens 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art. If the news is true, this lens will definitely be an exclusive lens for night shots, Yinke, starry sky and other themes! According to the current news, the weight of SIGMA 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art is about 1.1kg, but considering that it has a 14mm ultra-wide angle and a large aperture of F1.4, this weight seems to be within a reasonable range . The news also pointed out that SIGMA 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art may launch two mount versions, including its own L mount and Sony’s E mount. The optical structure of the two should be the same, only in size There is a slight difference in weight.

SIGMA 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art Rumored Specifications:

Lens structure: 19 lenses in 15 groups (including 3 FLDs, 1 SLD, and 4 aspherical lenses)

Aperture blades: 11 pieces (circular aperture)

Closest focusing distance: 0.3m

Maximum magnification: 1:11.9

Dimensions: 101.4 x 149.0mm (L mount), 101.4 x 151.9mm (E mount)

Weight: 1170g (L mount), 1160g (E mount)

via：asobinet

