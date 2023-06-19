Bridgestone and the Red Cross together for road safety…

Bridgestone is a leader in advanced solutions for sustainable mobility and Italian Red Cross is the largest voluntary organization in Italy. They join forces in the project “Safety on the road – Life is a journey, let’s make it safer”, a multi-stage road safety awareness and training campaign. Aimed primarily at young and very young people, it will start on July 1st.

Bridgeston and the Italian Red Cross raise awareness on the issue of road safety

In the first half of 2022, road accidents in Italy increased by 24,7% compared to the same period in 2021, causing 1,450 casualties. An alarming figure, echoed by the request of the United Nations, which urged all Member States to set the ambitious goal of halving the global number of deaths and injuries as a result of road accidents by 2030.

Bridgestone and the Italian Red Cross will put their skills at the service of the community to make a concrete contribution to achieving the objectives outlined by the United Nations General Assembly. But also to help spread the culture of safety in our country.

The “Safety on the road” project: where it will be held

The “Safety on the road” project will be divided into various phases. It will start this summer, starting from July 1st to September 10th, with 8 free and inclusive summer camps throughout the national territory. They will be aimed at minors tbetween 8 and 13 years and between 14 and 17 years.

This year the camps will be set up by the CRI Committees of Aprilia, Avellino, Campobasso, Catania, Florence, Manfredonia, Trento and Varese. Playful and educational activities dedicated to the theme of sustainability in all its forms will be proposed. With a strong focus on the issue of road safety.

The Bridgeston and Red Cross project in schools

The project will continue in October schools. About 5,000 first and second grade secondary school students will be involved in about 95 territories throughout Italy. Meetings and training courses will follow aimed at deepening the topic of road safety. The reference figures will be the Volunteers of the Italian Red Cross who, with the support of Bridgestone employees at the Milan, Rome and Bari offices, will intervene to make their skills available in the field of mobility and safety.

Starting in April 2024“Safety on the Road” will touch approx 95 Italian squareswhere the CRI Committees and Bridgestone employees will work together to involve citizens through a series of interactive activities and the dissemination of information materials.

The word to the organizers

“Life is a journey and at Bridgestone we have the ambition to make a concrete and direct contribution so that it can be faced in total safety. To achieve this goal, it is essential to have trusted partners who share our same values ​​by your side: we are enthusiastic about working with the Italian Red Cross to build a secure future for our young people”tells José Enrique Gonzalez, Vice President of Bridgestone EMIA South Region.

“The Italian Red Cross has always been involved in initiatives dedicated to road safety. Information and prevention on the risks associated with incorrect driving styles are at the heart of numerous projects. We are in fact convinced that it is important to increase risk awareness and promote responsible behaviour.

Our partnership with Bridgestone is a precious step forward in this direction and allows us to pass on important values ​​to young people which, we hope, will be for them a starting point for safer driving and a tomorrow with fewer and fewer accidents and road fatalities adds Edward Italy, Vice-President and Youth Representative of the CRI.

LEGO 76917 Speed ​​Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline… Fast and Furious fans can relive the most exciting moments of the iconic 2 Fast 2 Furious movie, with the…Like the real one, the toy car features the iconic colors on the side, a spoiler on the back, an intake… This stylish LEGO Speed ​​Champions 2023 collectible model car includes a Brian O’Conner minifigure from…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

