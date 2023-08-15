California Lottery Player Comes Close to Winning $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

California Lottery Player Almost Wins $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

A California state lottery player came extremely close to winning the massive $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, missing out by just one number. The winning ticket was sold at a 76 gas station located on Lander Avenue in Hilmar, Merced County. However, the jackpot ended up being won by someone in Neptune Beach, Florida.

The winning numbers for the draw were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the golden Mega Ball was 14. Although the California player didn’t hit the jackpot, they still walked away with a substantial amount of money, totaling $3.3 million dollars.

Hilmar, situated approximately 20 miles south of Modesto and 110 miles southeast of San Francisco, has now become well-known for nearly producing a Mega Millions millionaire.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all five white balls along with the golden Mega Ball. However, the odds of hitting the jackpot are staggering, standing at 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets for the Mega Millions lottery can be purchased for just $2.

Drawings for the Mega Millions take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET, giving players two opportunities every week to potentially change their lives forever.

