August 15, 141707 – In a devastating turn of events, Pedro Briones, the leader of Ecuador’s leftist Revolución Ciudadana party, was tragically assassinated after being struck by a bullet. The shocking news was first shared through Luisa González’s social media platforms, leaving the nation in mourning.

Briones, known for his strong stance against corruption and his dedication to social justice, was brutally targeted in what appears to be another act of violence connected to the criminal underworld. The candidate firmly asserts that these bloody incidents bear testimony to the rampant influence of mafia groups that have infiltrated the State of Ecuador, which is currently controlled by the right-wing Guillermo Lasso.

“Ecuador is currently enduring its bloodiest period, and we owe it to the sheer negligence of an inept government and a state virtually hijacked by these criminal syndicates,” expressed a distraught González, a presidential candidate for the Correista party. She further emphasized that Briones “fell into the clutches of violence.”

This tragic event comes barely a week after the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, a prominent figure in the race, who was mercilessly shot multiple times while leaving a campaign rally. Villavicencio, who enjoyed significant support in the polls, was a clear frontrunner for the upcoming early elections scheduled on Sunday, August 20.

Adding to the alarming series of attacks, Estefany Puente, a candidate for the Ecuadorian assembly, narrowly escaped an assault when two armed individuals on motorcycles opened fire on her vehicle in the city of Quevedo, situated in the province of Los Ríos. Miraculously, Puente emerged unscathed, but the incident sent shockwaves through the political landscape.

The assassination of Pedro Briones, a prominent left-wing candidate, is not an isolated occurrence in Ecuador, as the country grapples with an escalating wave of violence against political figures in the lead-up to the crucial elections later this month.

In response to these disheartening events, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency lasting 60 days across the entire nation. This move intends to address the mounting concerns regarding candidate safety and to ensure the smooth conduct of the impending general elections.

As Ecuador mourns the loss of Pedro Briones, the nation stands united against this dreadful surge in violence and must focus on uniting to restore peace and safeguard the democratic process.

