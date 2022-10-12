Home Technology Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will also feature Blizzard’s latest text messaging protection system
Technology

by admin
Blizzard’s latest SMS Protect system was originally not limited to Overwatch 2. A few days ago, PC Gamer found on the official new version of the support page that the newly created accounts of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” also need to be bound to a mobile phone number. It can be used normally. It makes sense to consider this decision in terms of promoting positive behavior, but the problem is that SMS Protection is currently not getting very good reviews from SO 2 players.

Due to the large-scale DDoS attack that “Battle Strike 2” suffered on the first day of its launch, Blizzard previously relaxed the text message protection rules, requiring only players with new accounts to link their mobile phone numbers to their Battle.net accounts. But even so, the requirement not to use prepaid card numbers and VOIP is still very controversial. It is unclear whether Blizzard will make permanent changes to the text message protection scheme in this regard, and it is also uncertain whether the “Modern Warzone 2.0” (Warzone 2.0), which will debut on November 16, will integrate this system.

