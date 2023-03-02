Cambridge Audio has just announced a new black limited edition for its CX series: CXA61, CXA81, CXN and CXC, and it has just started global sales earlier this month! All four models are limited to 1,000 units worldwide, and come with an official certificate of authenticity! The limited edition series uses a new matte black aluminum panel, with the words “CX BLACK EDITION” for identification! The price of the black limited edition will be the same as the original color system, and the hardware specifications will remain unchanged! Enthusiasts who love to collect Cambridge Audio limited edition models may buy them immediately! For details, please refer to the information column of this film and the product details link in the news center!

Enquiries: https://www.cambridgeaudio.com/hkg/zh-hant / +852 2449 3822

