Carolina Milanesi: “With Vision Pro Apple could succeed where others have failed”

“Apple could succeed where others have failed,” says Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Creative Strategies. “The key feature is the ability to be immersed in virtual reality and continue to interact with those around us.” The price is high, but it must be taken into account that it is a product designed for enthusiasts and technology fanatics: over time, a less expensive viewer will arrive, perhaps with fewer functions. “Vision Pro fits perfectly into Apple’s global strategy, which over the years has opened up to the professional world and the production of content,” notes Milanesi. “And it could be successful if it really creates opportunities for us not to limit our world to one screen.”

by Bruno Ruffilli