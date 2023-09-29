Cascella (Intesa Sanpaolo): “People at the centre, to remain competitive”

It is a world of work that is constantly changing its skin, the one we find ourselves immersed in today. Not in terms of years, but in terms of days and minutes. Being part of it means being willing to change with it and the challenge is having the skills. From individuals to large companies.

Roberto Cascella is head of human resources at Intesa Sanpaolo and on the Duomo stage of the Italian Tech Week he illustrated the strategies with which the group – which has 94 thousand employees, of which 74 thousand in Italy – is facing the changes: “We are looking at the bank of the next ten years, putting At the center are people, their well-being, their continuous training to remain competitive and prepare a future to which we can look with optimism”. Smart working and short weeks, company gyms (next week it will open in Milan and in the first months of 2024 also in the Turin skyscraper). But also reskilling, retraining of people, which for the workers involved means updating skills for new professions. Something that is not always easy to implement, but necessary to adapt to change: from 2022 to 2025 Intesa Sanpaolo will involve 8 thousand people in this process, in addition to 4,600 hires, of which two thousand in the IT and tech sectors.

Changes which, in this world, are almost daily: “Digital is very fast and most of us are self-taught”, he added Davide Dattoli, founder of Talent Garden, the reality that finds its home at Ogr and which encourages dialogue between innovators, founders, and start-ups. An ecosystem that has already raised 70 million euros and 45 thousand members. “The human mind is averse to changes, but contemporaneity requires them. For this reason we asked those who are already within the tech ecosystem to dedicate some time to training those who want to become part of it or want to make a career leap. We also help them to put their ideas on the ground, trying to convey what for us is the fundamental value: continuous training”. And in this sense the appeal of Dattoli and Cascella fits in because also the academic world should catch up with the times: “The way in which people must learn must be rethought”, less frontal, capable of managing artificial intelligence and more open to the idea of ​​continuous research.

And, added the CEO of Ogr Massimo Lapucci“you need to learn how to make choices. Every start-up is a complex system, which is faced with infinite choices. It is important to have the right skills, but it is equally important to make the right choices. For me this means competence: educating a choice”.

The fundamental skills? In the end we always return there: to man’s inexhaustible curiosity, which animated the Ancients and which is still the engine of progress, which stimulates us to look to the future with a little optimism. The “Stay hungry, stay foolish” one of the innovator who changed the world by starting innovation in mum and dad’s garage.

