[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, April 11, 2023]Waterloo, known as Canada’s Silicon Valley, is home to the world’s top five high-tech investment companies “Accelerator Centre”. On the afternoon of April 8th, Jay Krishnan, CEO of Accelerator Centre, world‘s top 5 private business accelerators, was at the Four Seasons Center for the Performing Arts in Toronto. I watched the eighth performance of the Shen Yun Performing Arts Touring Troupe here in 2023. I think the performance is full of vitality and brings hope to today’s chaotic and complicated society. It should be spread all over the world.

Jay Krishnan, CEO of the investment company Accelerator Centre: “The performance was great, I really liked it, it was full of energy. What I like most is the precise rhythm of the performance, and the seamless coordination of dance and symphony orchestra is amazing.”

“It’s full of emotions, brilliant colors, smart voices, and the live orchestra that combines Chinese and Western styles is also full of energy, which is great.”

Jay Krishnan is the CEO of Accelerator Centre, Canada’s top-ranked angel investment firm. Their company has supported more than 750 start-ups, and more than 85% of the unicorns have grown into emerging high-tech companies in various industries in Canada. On Saturday, Krishnan drove an hour and a half to Toronto to watch Shen Yun. This business leader spanning technology and investment was particularly impressed by the finale dance drama in which the creator saves mankind from danger, and he had a strong resonance.

Jay Krishnan: “I’m glad the show ended with optimism for the future, that’s great.”

Jay Krishnan: “The world is full of chaos: climate change, artificial intelligence, technology updates, big tech companies, all of that stuff, but I believe the human spirit will transcend everything and that’s why we’re here today. Hope never dies , optimism is everlasting, let us believe that we will get through this mess. We will get through this, we will.”

“I was born in India, and spiritual beliefs are deeply rooted in our hearts. I deeply resonate with today’s performance, and it will linger in my heart for a long time.”

Krishnan believes that the message brought by Shen Yun is especially needed in today’s era, and he hopes that this message can be spread throughout the world.

Jay Krishnan: “You must know that after experiencing the black swan events in the past two years, such as the new crown epidemic, the younger generation is confused about where the future lies. It is very important to spread this message and convey hope at this time.”

“Please keep doing what you do. We are all trying to find hope. The message of the show, the dancers, the band members, and the show as a whole inspired every one of us in the audience. I sincerely hope that this message spreads worldwide.”

