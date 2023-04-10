A patient of Lives at the limit was left paralyzed. Her journey didn’t go as she expected. Here’s who it is and what happened during the treatments.

The docu-reality show that airs in Italy on Real Time he introduced us to the stories of dozens of people with severe and pathological obesity. Precisely for this reason they found themselves forced to contact Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, hoping to be able to take control of their lives and be able to lose weight. But not all stories go as precise and linear as hoped.

Lives on the edge is one of the most watched television programs on Real Time. A format that follows the life of morbidly obese individuals for about a year. These are people weighing between 250 and 350 kg. This is to show how serious their conditions are. Helping them on this journey is Dr. Now, who assists them all the way to undergoing gastric bypass surgery.

Not all stories, however, succeed perfectly and are linear as hoped at the beginning. This is precisely the case with the patient Renee Bira who, before joining Dr. Nowzaradan’s group, was a curvy model, much in demand by brands. Over time, however, her physique degenerated, so much so that she came to weigh 287 kg and to contact the Houston facility.

Lives to the limit, the path of Renee Bira: this is how it is today

Renee Bira contacted Dr. Now’s clinic when she realized that excess weight could compromise her health. Thanks to the diet given to her by the Iranian doctor, she was able to undergo gastric bypass surgery. An operation that allowed her to lose 114 pounds in a few months and get out of the clinic.

A story apparently with a happy ending, at least until he had a serious health problem. Complications started in 2019, when the curvy model discovered she had the note Guillain-Barre syndrome. Basically, it’s a syndrome that brought her one part of the face to become paralyzed partially.

Thanks to the rehabilitation and treatments to which she has been subjected, Renee has managed to recover most of the functionality of her face, thus reassuring all the people who had followed her path within Lives to the limit. She also managed to crown her dream of love and get married with her historical partner.