On Saturday, shortly before 4 pm, the firefighters intervened in via del Mercato in Bassano del Grappa due to the collapse of the false ceiling of a dance school.

When the owner entered, she noticed the collapse probably caused by the malfunctioning of the gutters, which caused water infiltration, causing the structure to collapse. Serious damage.

The firefighters have inhibited the use of the gym until all safety conditions have been restored.