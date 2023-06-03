EL CACO – Uncelebration

THE CACO

Uncelebration

(Stoner Rock | Grunge) Label: Indie Recordings

Format: (LP)

Release: 21.04.2023

The Norwegian rockers left themselves for a whole seven years THE CACO It’s time for their eighth work “Uncelebration”, but the wait was definitely worth it!

Calling the three gentlemen Sonter Rockers may be true, but it’s just not fair given the material, because the new work is bursting with creativity and variety. Be it the cheeky, snotty, lively and playful opener “The Taste Of Wine”, which shines with cool riffing and summery flair, the harshly performed “All in Favour”, in which fronter and bassist Øyvind Osa sounds pretty pissed off, or the driving, but also grunge “The Contortionist”, the three already make it clear in the first third that you can expect everything here. And even if there are other elements from different styles of rock, pop and also metal on “Uncelebration”, somehow everything fits together wonderfully.

The Norwegians effortlessly combine their almost 25 years of experience as musicians, songwriters and live performers with the fresh, creative and sparkling vigor of a newcomer band. Above all, you can feel at every second that the songs were written primarily for the stage and so the eighth work of the north men is a lot of fun, but also invites you to immerse yourself. An example of this is the dark and intense “Ogygen Loss”, which explodes into a downright anthemic chorus. In contrast, the gentlemen in the title track really let it all out with metallic riffs. “In Pieces” says goodbye to the album in a radio-rocking manner, but it doesn’t fail to have an impact.

Whether on the road trip or on a walk; EL CACO have something for everyone on their latest long iron. An album that doesn’t lose its charm and impact even after many listens.

Tracklist „Uncelebration“:

1. The Contortionist

2. Pockets

3. The Taste of Wine

4. Uncelebrate

5. All in Favour

6. In Pieces

7. Inventor

8. Losing It All

9. Oxygen Loss

Total playing time: –

