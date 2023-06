Photos by Malle-Liisa Raigla

On Saturday, Rannasvetsi Museum held a windfish day with a Hiiu kandle concert.

The director of the museum, Ülo Kalm, put up the wind pike that came out of the smokehouse for sale at noon. There was a small queue to buy them all the time.

In addition to wind fish, the Thursday members sold pancakes and other baked goods, and Hiiu kandle players from Haapsalu, Vormsi, Hiiumaa and Harjumaa performed under the leadership of Liisa Koemets.