CEOs For Future calls for green transformation

The climate crisis is progressing rapidly and the goal of climate neutrality by 2040 is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve. Far-reaching measures are needed, particularly in the area of ​​the energy transition. The non-profit association CEOs For Future, together with Wiener Stadtwerke and Holcim, has now published the position paper “Energy transition: impulses for the decarbonization of the energy system”, which was developed together with other member companies. In the letter, which 22 companies support, the association calls for concrete measures at the level of society as a whole.

EU Nature Conservation Act: One’s joy, another’s pain

Time for the energy transition is running out

“We have the technology, the money and the know-how. What we don’t have is time,” emphasizes Christiane Brunner, CEO of CEOs For Future. “Only with an increased focus on the overall concert of the energy transition can we free ourselves from our dependence on fossil fuels and implement the climate transition,” continues Peter Weinelt, designated general director of Wiener Stadtwerke. Berthold Kren, CEO of Holcim Central Europe, adds: “Secure energy supply is a key location factor and is essential for industry in Austria and Europe to remain competitive.”

For a complete supply of renewable energy, the use of all efficiency potentials – for example through energy-related refurbishment in the building sector – is essential. According to Christiane Brunner, the electricity requirement alone will double by 2040 to 140 TWh (terawatt hours). “You will be able to see the energy transition: We invest in renewable energies where we can; we build wind power and PV systems. At the same time, we are pushing ahead with network expansion. Because the expansion of renewables will only help us if we can also transport and store the energy,” says Peter Weinelt.

China: In addition to electricity, solar systems also produce salt and breed shrimp

CEOs For Future calls for system conversion

A system conversion is therefore absolutely necessary, i.e. sufficient network capacities as well as the development of new storage potential and the implementation of new technologies and flexibility options. For CEOs For Future and Weinelt, the heat transition is a key factor for a successful energy transition. “We are investing in the expansion and decarbonization of district heating, the switch to heat pumps and want to use the potential of deep geothermal energy. Cross-sector planning is crucial, because the energy transition can only be implemented holistically,” says Peter Weinelt.

CEOs For Future sees the energy transition as an economic opportunity and necessity. “Industry needs a reliable energy supply. And this will only be possible in the medium and long term with renewable energies. Access to green electricity will be decisive for our future competition,” says Berthold Kren. “We are investing in production facilities for our energy supply. As one of the top 20 energy consumers in Austria, however, our annual consumption exceeds our ability to self-sufficiency, which is why cooperation with other sectors and the implementation of the energy transition as a project for society as a whole is essential for us,” explains Kren.

Investments in European solar startups will quadruple in 2023

“Commitment and responsibility at all levels”

It is also important for the industry that there are clear priorities for the use of scarce raw materials and energy sources as well as for renewable gases and hydrogen. “Renewable gases should be used where there are no other options – in industry,” says Kren. Here, too, it is necessary to secure the necessary quantities and to provide the infrastructure.

“The energy transition creates benefits for society as a whole, so it must become a project for society as a whole. It’s about acceptance and participation, but we also have to develop a certain pull towards the goal. This requires commitment and responsibility at all levels,” appeals Christiane Brunner. Climate neutrality by 2040 must become the overarching goal on which all decisions are based.

Germany overtakes China as the second most attractive country for renewable investments

Holistic and binding energy space planning required

The objectives of the federal government should be laid down in a binding manner for the individual federal states. There is a need for holistic and binding spatial energy planning with efficient approval procedures. “People need understandable goals and clear communication about the magnitude of the task. CEOs For Future wants to show what is necessary for the implementation of the energy transition, but also to spark enthusiasm for the many opportunities,” concludes Christiane Brunner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

