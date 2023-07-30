Voucher booklet 2023 from Media Markt and Saturn: 10 hot deals!

PR / Business Insider

The voucher booklet from Media Markt and Saturn is back. The popular campaign runs until August 8th, 2023.

With the offers from the voucher booklet you get – in addition to the discounts – also 1000 extra points per purchase.

The vouchers are valid both online and in the branches. Here you go directly to the voucher booklet from Media Markt* and Saturn*.

You know what’s absolutely no fun? Paying full price for something. Because online shopping has taught us that there is always some discount code, deal or coupon. This is also the case at Media Markt* and Saturn*, where the popular voucher booklet campaign is currently running, where you can secure televisions, headphones, household appliances and more at top prices.

The voucher book contains numerous vouchers that are valid both online and in the branches. The promotion runs until August 8th, 2023 – or while stocks last. There are top brands such as Samsung, JBL and even Apple, which you can shop at greatly reduced prices as part of the campaign.

Among the vouchers from the Media Markt* and Saturn* campaign there are a whole lot of great deals. We have put together our favorite offers from the categories computer, TV, smartphone, audio, household and entertainment for you here:

