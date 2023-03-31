Home Technology Ceresa and the Lost Demon – PCM
Technology

Ceresa and the Lost Demon – PCM

by admin
Ceresa and the Lost Demon – PCM
Bayonetta Origins

In 2022, “Beunita 3” has a good evaluation, and the manufacturer is more confident in this series. After playing the multiverse, the protagonist of “Beunita Origin: Theresa and the Lost Demon” will remain the same. But if you change to Beunita in her childhood, she is not charming and sexy, but she is full of cuteness, and the picture book art style is also very healing.

The action game “Beunita” series has always been centered on the sexy and charming black-haired witch “Beunita”, and her childhood version has also appeared in the past few episodes, and occasionally there are opportunities for direct manipulation This time, “Beunita’s Origin: Celesa and the Lost Demon” in the form of a rumor, uses the art style of a fairy tale picture book to describe the childhood Beunita-Ceresa’s great adventure in the fairy forest.

Although the game is rendered in 3D, the textures are all made of watercolor paintings and the different layers are quite exquisite. The player controls Celesa to explore and move forward. He can only use limited magic, seal enemies or make plants grow into pathways, etc. You need to watch the magic power. Putting the stick on time beat also relies on summoning the demon “Little Chai Mao” to fight or open the way.

Players need to use the left Joy-con to control Seresa, and the right Joy-con to operate “Xiao Chai Mao”. Attribute attack moves. In addition, in the platform action elements, it will also switch to the peer state, use Xiaochai Mao’s elongation skills to move between platforms, or operate organs separately, advance through different routes and then merge. The actual play is quite a test of the player’s left and right hands and the coordination ability of the head. Compared with the sexy and slightly evil performance of this biography, “Beunita Origin: Theresa and the Lost Demon” is more suitable for players of younger ages, and it feels relatively leisurely to play.

  • Platform: Nintendo Switch
  • Genre: Action, Adventure
  • Number of players: 1 person
  • The game software is provided by Nintendo (Hong Kong)
See also  The dwarf has guts!The treacherous officials forced Yanzi to swear that Yanzi "cursed" him to the sky, and the treacherous officials could not do anything about him | Story of "Lushi Chunqiu" | Yanzi | Cursing | Treacherous officials | Cui Zhu |
previous articlePingwan QLED Smart TV, buy Skyworth SUE8100, get $300 Netflix prepaid card
next postYu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Blue-Eyes White Dragon Special Edition Octopus

After entering the brain world through games, witnessing the mutual advancement of 3D rendering technology and game engines, I firmly believe that the PC platform may become the biggest winner.

You may also like

The giraffe is a truly extraordinary animal, here...

The PC version of “The Last of Us...

Italy halts text robot ChatGPT over privacy concerns

Synthetic meat, ten years of history, in 20...

Checklist Projektübergabe | TechSmith

Hybrid: the work of the future will be...

iOS 17 hardware requirements pre-exposed! Many old iPhones...

On the Internet: Important tips on privacy

Behind the AI ​​revolution are graphics cards

MSI Summit/ Prestige Business Laptop Offer in April...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy