In 2022, “Beunita 3” has a good evaluation, and the manufacturer is more confident in this series. After playing the multiverse, the protagonist of “Beunita Origin: Theresa and the Lost Demon” will remain the same. But if you change to Beunita in her childhood, she is not charming and sexy, but she is full of cuteness, and the picture book art style is also very healing.

The action game “Beunita” series has always been centered on the sexy and charming black-haired witch “Beunita”, and her childhood version has also appeared in the past few episodes, and occasionally there are opportunities for direct manipulation This time, “Beunita’s Origin: Celesa and the Lost Demon” in the form of a rumor, uses the art style of a fairy tale picture book to describe the childhood Beunita-Ceresa’s great adventure in the fairy forest.

Although the game is rendered in 3D, the textures are all made of watercolor paintings and the different layers are quite exquisite. The player controls Celesa to explore and move forward. He can only use limited magic, seal enemies or make plants grow into pathways, etc. You need to watch the magic power. Putting the stick on time beat also relies on summoning the demon “Little Chai Mao” to fight or open the way.

Players need to use the left Joy-con to control Seresa, and the right Joy-con to operate “Xiao Chai Mao”. Attribute attack moves. In addition, in the platform action elements, it will also switch to the peer state, use Xiaochai Mao’s elongation skills to move between platforms, or operate organs separately, advance through different routes and then merge. The actual play is quite a test of the player’s left and right hands and the coordination ability of the head. Compared with the sexy and slightly evil performance of this biography, “Beunita Origin: Theresa and the Lost Demon” is more suitable for players of younger ages, and it feels relatively leisurely to play.