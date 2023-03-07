The scroll direction can be changed in Windows for the touchpad or the mouse. By default, you have to scroll up for the image to move down. If you want it the other way around, you can configure it according to your own wishes.

Reverse touchpad scroll direction in Windows 10

The scroll direction determines the direction in which the scroll moves as soon as we wipe the touchpad (e.g. on the Microsoft Surface) with two fingers. This setting is valid system-wide, i.e. it affects applications, the system and websites.

Microsoft has integrated the option to change the direction for touchpad scrolling in the Windows settings. No intervention in the registry is therefore necessary. For this tip you only need to open the Windows settings (Windows key + I) and then under “Devices“ -> „Touchpad“. On the right side you will then find in the area “scrolling and zooming” the point “scroll direction„.

Change scroll direction for the touchpad under Windows 10 / Windows 11.

Change scroll direction settings

You can now use the drop-down field to change the scrolling direction. The selected entry is valid immediately as soon as it is clicked. You can choose from:

Move down to scroll up (default)

Move down to scroll down

Important: These settings only apply to the internal or an external touchpad, but not to the mouse wheel. Unfortunately, this requires a little more work.

Change mouse scroll direction

Unfortunately, the scroll direction for the mouse wheel is not that easy to configure in Windows 10 or Windows 11. There is no way around the Windows Registry either.

First we need to find the device instance path of the mouse. This is shown to us in the Windows device manager in the details of the respective mouse. So go to Device Manager and open under “Mice and other pointing devices“ by right-clicking the properties of your mouse. If there are several entries with the same name, you have to experiment a bit (if necessary, pull out the cable of your mouse and see which entry disappears).

Changing the scrolling direction of the mouse wheel requires a bit more work.

Once you have opened the mouse properties, click on the tab “Details‘ and then select the property ‘device instance path” out of. The value is now displayed below. Here you only need the part between the first two “” – in this case “VID_093A&PID_2510„.

Locate the device instance path in Windows Device Manager

Reverse mouse wheel scroll direction

The second step now leads to the Windows Registry:

Starte den Registry Editor (regedit) Navigate to the following path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESYSTEMCurrentControlSetEnumHID Under this path, find the entry of the previously noted device instance (VID_xxx) Expand the subfolders of this key and click “Device Parameters„ On the right-hand side, double-click “FlipFlopWheel‘ and change the entry from 0 to 1. Then confirm the change with “OK‘ and restart Windows.

The scrolling direction of the mouse wheel can currently only be changed via the Windows registry.

Of course, the solution to changing the scroll direction of a mouse wheel is a bit tedious. Perhaps this option will be included in the Windows settings at some point. By the way, undoing works the same way: if you want to reverse the scrolling direction, the value must be changed from 1 to 0 again.

