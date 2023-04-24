Home » Chat GPT: China lags behind US
Chinese software developers struggle with censorship and the government’s innovation framework. That should encourage the West in competition with China.

The sky seems to be the limit for China’s technology ambitions. At the same time, the regime’s mania for control is endangering its ability to innovate.

At first glance, one might think that China has ideal conditions for developing artificially intelligent chatbots. The government wants to make the country the world‘s number one for artificial intelligence (AI) and is underpinning this ambition with countless initiatives. In addition, Chinese Internet platforms hoard unimaginably large amounts of data, which should be excellent for training such chatbots.

