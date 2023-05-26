ChatGPT for job interviews: the experiment of a TikTo…

A TikToker has posted a video revealing some advice on how to use OpenAI ChatGPT to prepare for job interviews. And the results seem to be more than welcome.

Interviewed by the New York Post, Hanna Goefft (note on TikTok as @hannagetshired) said:

“I’m a big fan of working smarter, not harder. And then I’m always eager to explore new technologies that can help others to be successful in their job search”.

TikTok video showing how to use ChatGPT for job interviews

In the video Hanna proposes to copy the job ad on ChatGPT and ask the AI ​​to generate questions in this regard, identifying 10 keywords contained in the text.

ChatGPT will then return a series of questions that will most likely be asked during the interview. TikToker’s advice is to implement the keywords proposed by the AI ​​in the answers.

The video had more than 2 million views since it was released in March and the feedback from TikTok users is almost all enthusiastic.

“I did it for a few weeks and now I’m flying out of state for a second interview for my dream job, NO KIDDING”, commented one user. Another wrote: “I’m a recruiter and I agree with this advice. The job description in the classified ads is a great source for the questions you can expect during the interview. Use it!”.