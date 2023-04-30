Cheap mobile phone contracts in May 23

If you need a mobile phone contract that can be canceled on a monthly basis, you should compare prices, because cheap tariffs are available from just a few euros a month. We compared popular SIM-only tariffs in the Telekom, Vodafone and o2 networks and reveal who offers the best value for money in May 2023.

Can be canceled monthly: top mobile phone contracts in May 2023

Binding yourself to a cell phone provider for two years or more isn’t for everyone – especially since the prices for cell phone tariffs now change almost weekly. Those of you who want to remain flexible and are therefore looking for one Mobile phone tariff that can be canceled monthly are, SIM-only tariffs offer a cheap alternative to long-term contracts.

Mobile phone tariffs that can be canceled monthly in the Telekom, Vodafone & o2 network

We took a closer look at all SIM-only mobile phone contracts from different providers and compared them with each other. The only requirement is that you cancel with a maximum notice period of 1 month can. Depending on how much data volume you need, one or the other offer is more attractively priced. The choice of mobile network also plays a decisive role in pricing. Telekom-Tariffs are generally the most expensive, then follows Vodafone and mobile phone contracts in the network of o2 are usually the cheapest. However, these rough guidelines can change due to short-term tariff campaigns. The following providers are currently particularly inexpensive in the respective network:

Danger! The following offers are only valid for a limited time:

handyvertrag.de LTE All 5 + 1 GB (1 Mon.) blue mobile Allnet L Flex smartmobil.de LTE All 5 GB (1 Mon.) blue mobile Allnet XL Flex smartmobil.de LTE All 10 GB (1 Mon.) Lebara HELLO! S Prepaid handyvertrag.de LTE All 8 + 4 GB (1 Mon.) fraenk fraenk Tariff blue mobile Allnet S (prepaid) Lebara HELLO! S Flex sim.de LTE All 8 + 7 GB (1 Mon.) Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid M freenet mobile LTE Allnet Flat 7 GB (1 Mon.) congstar Prepaid Allnet M handyvertrag.de LTE All 8 + 10 GB (1 Mon.) SIMon mobile SIMon mobile flex maXXim LTE 5000 (1 Mon.) congstar prepaid as I want – Flat + 3 GB sim.de LTE All 20 GB (1 Mon.) o2 my Prepaid S Lebara HELLO! M Prepaid smartmobil.de LTE All 15 GB (1 Mon.) blue mobile Allnet Plus Flex ALDI Talk starter set with combination package M smartmobil.de Flat M klarmobil.de Allnet Flat 10 GB LTE (1 month) Lebara HELLO! M Flex blue mobile Allnet M (prepaid) PremiumSIM LTE Internet 15 GB freenet mobile LTE Allnet Flat 18 GB (1 Mon.) blue Cellular Allnet Max Flex congstar Prepaid Allnet L Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid L klarmobil.de Allnet Flat 10 GB LTE 50 (1 month) o2 my Prepaid M ALDI Talk starter set with combination package L klarmobil.de Allnet Flat 15 GB LTE 50 (1 month) smartmobil.de Flat L Lebara HELLO! L Prepaid congstar Prepaid Allnet XL Lebara HELLO! L Flex maXXim LTE 20000 (1 Mon.) sim.de LTE All 20 + 20 GB (1 Mon.) congstar prepaid as I want – Flat + 5 GB freenet mobile LTE Allnet Flat 25 GB (1 Mon.) blue mobile Allnet L (prepaid) Ay Yildiz aystar Prepaid + Smart L congstar Allnet Flat M + LTE 50 (1 month) o2 my Prepaid L winSIM LTE All 50 GB (1 Mon.) Ay Yildiz aystar Prepaid + Smart XXL Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid XL congstar Allnet Flat L + LTE 50 (1 month) Lebara HELLO! XXL Prepaid price (monthly) 5,99 € 5,99 € 5,99 € 7,99 € 7,99 € 9,74 € 8,99 € 10,00 € 9,74 € 9,99 € 9,99 € 10,78 € 9,99 € 10,83 € 10,99 € 11,99 € 11,99 € 13,00 € 12,99 € 14,07 € 14,07 € 12,99 € 12,99 € 14,07 € 14,03 € 14,99 € 14,99 € 15,16 € 14,99 € 14,99 € 14,99 € 16,25 € 16,20 € 17,99 € 19,49 € 19,49 € 19,99 € 19,45 € 21,66 € 20,00 € 19,99 € 19,99 € 19,99 € 20,58 € 19,99 € 20,57 € 21,66 € 22,00 € 24,91 € 24,99 € 27,07 € 27,03 € 27,00 € 32,49 € Connection fee (one-off) 19,99 € 29,99 € 29,99 € 29,99 € 29,99 € 0,00 € 19,99 € 0,00 € 9,99 € 15,00 € 19,99 € 9,95 € 29,99 € 9,99 € 19,99 € 0,00 € 19,99 € 9,99 € 19,99 € 0,00 € 0,00 € 29,99 € 29,99 € 9,99 € 12,95 € 0,00 € 15,00 € 14,99 € 19,99 € 29,99 € 29,99 € 9,99 € 14,95 € 0,00 € 0,00 € 9,99 € 0,00 € 17,95 € 0,00 € 9,99 € 15,00 € 19,99 € 19,99 € 9,99 € 29,99 € 19,99 € 4,99 € 35,00 € 0,00 € 19,99 € 4,99 € 24,95 € 35,00 € 0,00 € network O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica Telekom O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica Telekom Vodafone Telekom O2/Telefonica Vodafone O2/Telefonica Telekom O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica Telekom O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica Vodafone O2/Telefonica Telekom Telekom Telekom O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica Telekom O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica Telekom O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica Telekom Vodafone O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica Telekom O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica O2/Telefonica Telekom Telekom O2/Telefonica LTE 6 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 12 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 7 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 33 MBit/s 12 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 15 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 3 GB, max. 300 MBit/s 7 GB, max. 21,6 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 18 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 20 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 225 MBit/s 13 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 15 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 15 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 16 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 33 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 18 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 20 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 9 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 300 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 12 GB, max. 225 MBit/s 12 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 15 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 12 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 18 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 12 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 22 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 20 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 40 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 25 GB, max. 100 MBit/s 15 GB, max. 33 MBit/s 14 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 18 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 18 GB, max. 225 MBit/s 50 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 20 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 7 GB, max. 300 MBit/s 24 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 25 GB, max. 25 MBit/s data automatic yes, can be deactivated no yes, can be deactivated no no no yes, can be deactivated no no no yes, can be deactivated no no no yes, can be deactivated no yes, can be deactivated no yes, can be deactivated no no yes, can be deactivated no no no no no no yes, can be deactivated no no no no no no no no no no no no yes, can be deactivated yes, can be deactivated no no no no no no yes, can be deactivated no no no no Duration 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks to offer handyvertrag.de LTE All 5 + 1 GB (1 Mon.) blue mobile Allnet L Flex smartmobil.de LTE All 5 GB (1 Mon.) blue mobile Allnet XL Flex smartmobil.de LTE All 10 GB (1 Mon.) Inexpensive mobile phone contracts: without or rather with a smartphone?

Which is cheaper: buy the smartphone and tariff separately or in a tariff bundle with a contract period of mostly 24 months? Anyone who has anything to do with mobile phones and mobile communications has certainly heard this question several times. There is no clear answer to this, as it depends on the respective offer and your own requirements. However, you can always calculate for yourself whether a tariff deal is good or not, simply explained in this one Video:

