Cheap Samsung smartphones are getting even better

Constant dripping wears away the stone: Samsung makes its smartphones a little better with every year. There will be a particularly big jump in entry-level devices in 2024. Even the cheapest Samsung cell phones will then be equipped with an OLED display. A first model is already in the room.

First the flagships, then the mid-range and finally the entry-level series: In the smartphone world, sooner or later every innovation finds its way into affordable entry-level smartphones. Another example of this could be 2024 be the OLED display – at least at Samsung.

Samsung is set to equip affordable entry-level smartphones with OLED displays

Also in the Entry level The electronics company should start next year Install OLED displays. Specifically, it’s about the smartphones Galaxy A1x series (via SamMobile). So far, affordable smartphones have had to make do with LC screens, such as the Galaxy A14.

Samsung could do that next year Galaxy A15 with an OLED display on the market. Previous rumors about the entry-level smartphone speak, among other things, of a triple camera and a generous 5,000 mAh battery with 25 watt fast charging. Depending on the version (4G or 5G), the device should be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 or the Exynos 1430.

The predecessor, the Galaxy A14, is often on offer at Aldi. If the rumors about the OLED display turn out to be true, Aldi customers could be in for a real smartphone bargain next year.

Big goal for foldable cell phones

Samsung has big plans not only in the entry-level class, but also in the upper class – and especially with its folding cell phones. Next year, Samsung apparently wants to bring 20 million Galaxy Fold and Flip to the public, thereby doubling the sales figures from the current year. But the group also faces stronger competition from the Far East.

