Cheaper Galaxy Tab S9 is coming: Samsung undermines tablet breakdown

By mistake, Samsung has confirmed the existence of two fresh Android tablets. This is the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and a Plus version. Some details of the tablets are already known.

Samsung accidentally mentions Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Plus)

Officially, Samsung has not yet confirmed that they are working on a fan edition of the Galaxy Tab S9. Nevertheless, it is clear that a Galaxy Tab S9 FE and a Plus version will comebecause on Samsung’s French website, both models have been listed as compatible with the Bixby language assistant (source: Roland Quandt on Twitter).

At Samsung, we already know the suffix FE from mobile phones, such as the Galaxy S21 FE. A Galaxy S23 FE can also be expected. Just like with smartphones, they should FE tablets cheaper offered, as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has already shown. But customers have to do without one or the other highlight.

According to reports The Plus model has a 12.4-inch diagonal screen come, just like the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. But this is where the similarities stop. Instead of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the processor, the in-house Exynos 1380 is supposed to provide the necessary performance. The mid-range processor can also be found in the Galaxy A54 5G and F54 5G phones. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is said to have 8 GB of RAM at its side.

On the back of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus will probably placed a dual camera be. One of the cameras is said to be an ultra wide angle. Further details are not yet known.

In the video: Our impression of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Plus) be released?

Since Samsung has not yet commented on the mid-range tablets, it is difficult to estimate when they will be on the market. But it shouldn’t be long now, if the manufacturer already mentions them indirectly on their own website. The tablets have also already passed certification.

Rumor has it that the new FE tablets become more expensive than the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which went on sale for 549 euros. The 5G variant initially cost 649 euros. In India, a variant of the tablet is said to be on the market for the equivalent of 694 euros. However, Samsung devices are often much more expensive in India than in other countries.

