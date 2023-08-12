Austrian eco-label for Grafenegg – mica

Grafenegg’s 32 hectare castle park as well as the event locations cloud tower, castle, auditorium, riding school and old barn have been certified as a green location with the Austrian eco-label.

(Grafenegg, August 03, 2023) As an event location, Grafenegg is aware of its social obligation and ecological responsibility and has set itself the goal of making a relevant contribution to environmental protection. The 32 hectare castle park and the event venues cloud tower, castle, auditorium, riding school and old barn have now been combined as a green location with the Austrian Ecolabel certified. Established in 1990 on the initiative of the Ministry of the Environment, this is now the most important state-certified environmental seal in Austria.

Starting in 2021, there were no fireworks at the summer night gala in Grafenegg out of consideration for the environment. At the same time, this was the starting signal for a whole range of other measures in the areas of traffic and mobility, cleaning and waste management, energy supply, event technology, office and printing as well as, among other things, support for youth training, measures for inclusion and accessibility or gender and diversity.

Further information can be found at grafenegg.com/greenlocation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

