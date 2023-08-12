Home » Austrian eco-label for Grafenegg – mica
Entertainment

Austrian eco-label for Grafenegg – mica

by admin
Austrian eco-label for Grafenegg – mica

Grafenegg’s 32 hectare castle park as well as the event locations cloud tower, castle, auditorium, riding school and old barn have been certified as a green location with the Austrian eco-label.

(Grafenegg, August 03, 2023) As an event location, Grafenegg is aware of its social obligation and ecological responsibility and has set itself the goal of making a relevant contribution to environmental protection. The 32 hectare castle park and the event venues cloud tower, castle, auditorium, riding school and old barn have now been combined as a green location with the Austrian Ecolabel certified. Established in 1990 on the initiative of the Ministry of the Environment, this is now the most important state-certified environmental seal in Austria.

Starting in 2021, there were no fireworks at the summer night gala in Grafenegg out of consideration for the environment. At the same time, this was the starting signal for a whole range of other measures in the areas of traffic and mobility, cleaning and waste management, energy supply, event technology, office and printing as well as, among other things, support for youth training, measures for inclusion and accessibility or gender and diversity.

Further information can be found at grafenegg.com/greenlocation

See also  Popular!Pre-sale tickets for the 21st anniversary of Shuimunianhua's live house tour in Hangzhou sold out in 3 seconds-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

STREET SOLDIER – Original Murda Material

week preview kw 33 – wienkonzert.com

Niurka Marcos and Her Family Barred from La...

Stephen Hawking’s new children’s book “You and the...

Sleepwalker – Skopofoboexoskelett – HeavyPop.at

CYHRA – The Vertigo Trigger

Where you can look for mushrooms in and...

Luis Miguel Returns to the Stage with Highly...

2022/8/27 – Oaks sits down to get deep...

White China Release ‘Like Flowers’ | Niche Music

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy