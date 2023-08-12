School and University Championship 2023: Apotheosis this Friday with the coronation of the University of Lomé

The 2022-2023 edition of the school and university championship closed its doors this Friday, August 11, 2023 at the municipal stadium in Lomé. The University of Lomé took over its counterpart from Kara 1 goal to 0.

The final football section of the school and university championship knew its winner this Friday. The University of Kara was the opponent of the University of Lomé. In the end, it was the students of Lomé who won on the smallest score 1 goal to 0 under the gaze of the Secretary General of the Government Mr. Malick Natchaba, the President of the FTF Mr. Guy Akpovy, the Minister of Sports and Recreation Lidi-Bési Kama and other presidents of different federations. The only goal of the meeting is the claws of Gbemou Komlan in the 45th + 1. Among the women, ESA was champion by beating Kara University in the final with a narrow score of 1 goal to 0. Bana-Ewah Hezouc scored for ESA Lomé. At the end of the final, the Minister of Sports and Leisure Lidi-Bési Kama spoke about the edition which has just ended “We thank the media, the partners, the federations the sporting public, everyone has put their hands in to make this edition a real success. We will learn from what worked and what didn’t. We think that through this championship, there are talents that have been detected. The different federations were there and saw what the students were capable of. I think we will continue in this dynamic to offer entertainment for Togolese youthshe pointed out.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

For this edition, several sports were on the program including handball, swimming, judo, athletics and especially football. The Kara region, the plateau and greater Lomé were represented for this edition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

