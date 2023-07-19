Check if Your PC is Ready for Remnant II: Here are the Official System Requirements

Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing have recently revealed the PC requirements for the highly anticipated game, Remnant II. With the game’s scheduled premiere on July 25 rapidly approaching, players are eager to find out if their PCs have what it takes to run this visually stunning Soulslike adventure.

The announcement was made during The Game Awards 2022, generating excitement among gamers worldwide. Now, as we get closer to the release date, Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing have taken a proactive approach and shared the PC requirements on the Epic Games Store.

Surprisingly, the requirements seem relatively low considering the impressive visuals showcased thus far. This has sparked speculation that Remnant II could be a highly optimized game, catering to a wider range of PC specifications. This is excellent news for gamers who may not possess high-end gaming rigs.

According to the specifications listed on the Epic Games Store, the minimum requirements for running Remnant II are as follows: a Windows 10 operating system, an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-7600 processor, 16 GB of memory, an AMD Radeon RX 590 or Geforce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 80 GB of available storage.

For an optimal gaming experience, the recommended specifications include a Windows 10 operating system, an AMD R5 3600 or Intel i5-10600K processor, 16 GB of memory, an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Geforce RTX 2060 graphics card, and 80 GB of available storage.

These requirements indicate that Remnant II can run on a wide range of PCs, making it accessible to a larger player base. Whether you have a mid-range or high-end gaming setup, it seems that you’ll be able to enjoy the game without any major performance issues.

With the PC requirements now public, gamers across the globe are eagerly checking if their PCs meet the specifications. Those who fall short may be considering upgrading their hardware to ensure a seamless gaming experience when Remnant II finally launches.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation for Remnant II continues to grow. Fans are excited to embark on this breathtaking adventure, which is expected to push the boundaries of the Soulslike genre. July 25 cannot come soon enough for eager gamers looking to test their skills and uncover the mysteries that await in Remnant II.

