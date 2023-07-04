China for the first time car export world champion ahead of Germany and Japan

Germany has the reputation as a car nation par excellence. But you probably won’t become world export champion in 2023. At least that’s what the figures from the first quarter suggest.

According to this, Germany was able to export around 840,000 cars in the first three months of the year, which is enough for third place in the global ranking. Japan followed with 954,000 and China with 1,070,000 exported cars. It is the first time that the People’s Republic has secured the top position.

China has experienced rapid growth in recent years. As early as 2022, Chinese manufacturers were able to export a total of 3.1 million vehicles abroad. An increase of 54 percent compared to the previous year. Theoretically, it could have been significantly more, but the transport capacities were limited.

The problem will no longer exist in 2023. The delivery routes are free, new capacities have been created and if things continue like this, China can break the 4 million mark by the end of the year. The country’s inexpensive electric cars in particular are considered to be a sales driver.

Chinese cars are also enjoying increasing popularity in Germany. About every fourth electric car imported from abroad in this country now comes from China. A year ago, the proportion was less than 8 percent. This trend is unlikely to end any time soon. Industry experts firmly believe that China will continue to develop into an automotive superpower in the coming years.

