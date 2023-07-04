Home » China for the first time car export world champion ahead of Germany and Japan
Technology

China for the first time car export world champion ahead of Germany and Japan

by admin
China for the first time car export world champion ahead of Germany and Japan

Germany has the reputation as a car nation par excellence. But you probably won’t become world export champion in 2023. At least that’s what the figures from the first quarter suggest.

According to this, Germany was able to export around 840,000 cars in the first three months of the year, which is enough for third place in the global ranking. Japan followed with 954,000 and China with 1,070,000 exported cars. It is the first time that the People’s Republic has secured the top position.

China has experienced rapid growth in recent years. As early as 2022, Chinese manufacturers were able to export a total of 3.1 million vehicles abroad. An increase of 54 percent compared to the previous year. Theoretically, it could have been significantly more, but the transport capacities were limited.

The problem will no longer exist in 2023. The delivery routes are free, new capacities have been created and if things continue like this, China can break the 4 million mark by the end of the year. The country’s inexpensive electric cars in particular are considered to be a sales driver.

Chinese cars are also enjoying increasing popularity in Germany. About every fourth electric car imported from abroad in this country now comes from China. A year ago, the proportion was less than 8 percent. This trend is unlikely to end any time soon. Industry experts firmly believe that China will continue to develop into an automotive superpower in the coming years.

Which: China.Table

See also  Switzerland cannot digitize

You may also like

ACHEMA 2024: Shaping the future of the process...

Greentech NRW: €10 million for private solar systems...

Can Zuckerberg successfully copy again?

Maestro EveR 6 conducts. In South Korea, a...

Amazon Prime Day: advance deals on air conditioners...

Rumors Swirl as Sony Prepares to Launch PlayStation...

Launch Euclid, the detective of the dark universe...

How good are MINI 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries? The...

Men or spiders? Robotic arms will multiply our...

DKB update brings sales complaints for the app

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy