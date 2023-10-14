CI Games Temporarily Disables Cross-Platform Play for Lords of the Fallen Based on Player Feedback

Warsaw, Poland – CI Games, the publisher of the popular RPG game Lords of the Fallen, has announced that it has temporarily disabled cross-platform play due to player feedback. The decision was made in order to address specific concerns and improve the overall gameplay experience for all players.

In a recent tweet, the official Lords of the Fallen Twitter account confirmed that co-op and PvP multiplayer modes will remain active for players on their preferred platforms. This means that gamers can still enjoy the game with their friends online, even though cross-platform play is currently disabled.

The announcement comes shortly after CI Games acknowledged performance issues with the Xbox version of the game. In a statement, the company expressed gratitude towards the content creators they are collaborating with, highlighting their contributions to quickly deploy patches, updates, and performance improvements ahead of the game’s release.

While PC and PlayStation 5 players will be able to enjoy the game as expected, CI Games reassured Xbox players that a patch is being developed to bring the Xbox version in line with other platforms. The patch is expected to be released in the coming days, resolving any performance issues that players have encountered.

Performance issues were highlighted by critics in their reviews of Lords of the Fallen, including our own 8/10 gaming review. In our review, we expressed the hope that the game’s performance issues would be patched before launch, as they currently add an extra layer of frustration to a game that is meant to challenge players’ patience.

As the company works diligently to address these concerns and improve gameplay performance, players can look forward to an enhanced gaming experience and the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Lords of the Fallen.

CI Games remains committed to delivering a high-quality gaming experience, and players can expect further updates and improvements in the future. For now, both new and seasoned players can explore the game’s immersive universe and continue their epic adventure alongside friends, regardless of their chosen platform.

For more information and updates on Lords of the Fallen, players can follow the official Twitter account (@lotfgame) or visit the game’s website.

