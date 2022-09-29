Wacom

Wacom has released its most cutting-edge graphics tablet to date, the Cintiq Pro 27 priced at US$3,500 / HK$27,090. It features a more compact design and is the first product from Wacom to feature a 4K 120Hz screen. Although its size has come to 26.9 inches, but thanks to the narrow bezel, the body is smaller than the Cintiq Pro 24. Wacom also moved the ExpressKey keys to the sides of the back, making it more intuitive to use when you’re holding the device.

Compared to past models, the Cintiq Pro 27 has also improved color accuracy. Its multi-touch panel supports 10-bit, with both 99% Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut. The peak brightness of 400 nits can display HDR content, which has reached the level of drawing monitoring as a whole, eliminating the need for users to connect an external monitor. In addition, this product is also certified by Pantone SkinTone to more accurately display a person’s skin tone.

Thanks to the high refresh rate of the panel, the tracking efficiency of the new Pro Pen 3 stylus has also doubled. And it also supports customization, allowing users to change the size, weight, center of gravity and button layout. With battery-free electromagnetic resonance technology, the pen itself supports 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, and it also comes with five standard and five felt refills. For users who have further placement needs, Wacom has also prepared a US$500 Ergo Stand that can be rotated 20 degrees and supports tilting. Of course, the Cintiq Pro 27 can also be used with a VESA mount if you want.

Cintiq Pro 27 is currently only available for pre-order in Hong Kong. Pre-order through bizMART by HKT to get the Ergotron LX desktop monitor arm. The pre-order arrival date is October 12.