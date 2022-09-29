Kefir, is it really good for our health? A fermented dairy product available in many varieties. Today we reveal the whole truth about this super food.

Throughout history, many foreign foods continue to influence our eating habits. Many products today are part of our food routine, such as vegan, vegetarian foods, whether by choice or dictated by intolerances or allergies. Among the foods that are popular today we find the Kefir. A fermented dairy product made from cow, goat or sheep milk, from the Caucasus. It turns out to be a very important super food, especially for children.

Contains a good supply of proteins, mineral salts and B vitamins, low in calories with very few carbohydrates. Excellent for those who want to facilitate the normal development of bacterial flora, for those who are pregnant, thanks to the presence of folic acid. It cleanses the liver and naturally strengthens the immune system. So, take Kefir, is it really good for our health? Here is the answer from the doctors.

Kefir, here’s how to choose the best and if it’s really good for our health

As we could see i benefits of Kefir are innumerable and its use in the kitchen can be multiple. Ideal to replace the classic yogurt, and enrich it with cereals, dried fruit, fresh and it is possible to flavor it as we like.

With coffee, cocoa, honey, vanilla or cinnamon. In short, you just need to choose. Also great for thickening sauces or soups. However having strong organic power it is necessary to choose the right one. First of all it is preferable to choose it biological with Italian milk, hay milk or that the animals were fed mostly grass, and without added sugar,

In conclusion, choosing to integrate this food into our diet is one healthy choice which helps us with many benefits, however it is important not to abuse any food as you can always encounter annoying side effects such as diarrhea and intestinal pain.