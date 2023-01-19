Who said that AMD’s mainstream chip motherboard B650E only has mainstream models? Compared with X670E/X670, the flagship model B650E Taichi with a higher CP value appears in a friendly manner! Equipped with ultra-high specifications such as 24+2+1 phase power supply, USB 4, PCIe 5.0 x16, and three M.2 SSD expansions, Master Taichi beat his opponents to the ground one by one, wanting to be cheaper but also have super expandability ? Come and take a look at the B650E Taichi unboxed today.

Motherboard Specifications:

Dimensions: E-ATX 30.5 x 26.7cm

Processor support: AMD Ryzen 7000

Processor pin: AM5

CPU power supply phase: 24+2+1 phase 105A SPS

Chipset: AMD B650E

BIOS：256Mb AMI UEFI Legal BIOS

Memory: 4 x DDR5 DIMM, maximum capacity 128GB, DDR5 non-ECC 6600+(OC) MHz

Memory certification: EXPO, XMP

Display output: HDMI 2.1, USB 4 Type-C

Expansion slot: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 (support x4 mode)

Storage slots: 4x SATA 6Gb/s, Blazing M2_1 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 Gen5 x4, Hyper M2_2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x4, Hyper M2_3 2280 Gen4 x4

Network: Killer E3100G (2.5Gb)

Wireless: 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E 2×2, BT 5.3

Audio: Rear Realtek ALC4082 5.1ch, Front ESS SABRE9218 DAC (130dB SNR)

USB ports (front expansion): 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (supports two front USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports), 2x USB 2.0 (supports four front USB 2.0 ports)

USB埠 (後方 I/O)：1x USB 4 Type-C、3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A、8x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

RGB：3x ARGB 5v 3-Pin、1x RGB 12v 4-Pin

FAN: 1x 4-Pin CPU Fan (1A-12W), 1x 4-Pin CPU/PUMP (3A-36W), 6x 4-Pin Chassis/PUMP (2A-24W, CPU_FAN2/WP and CHA_FAN1~6/WP auto-detect Test PWM, DC power supply mode)

ASRock B650E Taichi open box

ASRock’s flagship Taichi series also debuted on the mainstream B650E chipset this time. Although the B650E Taichi belongs to the mainstream price motherboard, it still maintains the high-level expandability of the flagship model. The E-ATX size provides a PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics card slot, three M.2 SSD expansion one of which is the latest PCIe Gen5 x4 specification, and front USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20 Gb/s) rear USB 4 Type-C (40 Gb/s) Contour specifications.

Such exaggerated expandability is enough for daily mainstream users and even some high-end DIY players. If your expansion needs have already exceeded the performance of the X670/X670E motherboard, then this B650E Taichi will be the CP Choose a higher value.



∆ The Taichi series totem is printed on the front of the box.



∆ Basic product features and specifications are marked on the back of the box.

B650E Taichi is the flagship model of ASRock in the B650E chipset. In the form of E-ATX 30.5 x 26.7cm, it provides a variety of expansion slots for players to use, but remember to confirm it before installing it. Whether the case can install E-ATX size motherboard.

In the VRM power supply of the motherboard, M.2 SSD, PCH chipset, etc., these high-heating blocks are equipped with CNC-processed aluminum alloy heat sinks, gold embellished decorative totems, and pinions on the PCH heat sink, making the whole Zhang’s console has its own texture and style, but it’s a pity that these gears will not turn again.



∆ E-ATX size B650E Taichi need to pay attention to whether the case can be installed compatible.



∆ The metal-reinforced backplane can not only strengthen the PCB to prevent bending, but also help the VRM power supply back block dissipate heat through the thermal pad.

Next, let’s take a look at the various expansion slots of the B650E Taichi. The 8+8 Pin processor ATX_12V power supply slot is used in the upper left corner of the motherboard.



∆ ATX_12V dual 8-Pin processor power supply socket on the upper left corner of the motherboard.

There are three fan 4-Pin power supply slots on the upper right corner of the motherboard, from left to right are CPU_FAN1, CPU_FAN2/WP_3A, CHA_FAN1/WP, which can provide 1A (12W), 3A (36W), 2A (24W ) power supply, if there is a player using an integrated water cooling, it is recommended to install the water cooling PUMP power supply first in the CPU_FAN2/WP_3A, CHA_FAN1/WP slots, these two slots will automatically run the PUMP in the water cooling at full speed.



∆ There are three 4-Pin fan/water cooling power supply slots on the upper right corner of the motherboard.

B650E Taichi’s four-slot DDR5 DIMMs memory slot supports 6600+(OC) DDR5 non-ECC, un-buffered memory installation, which can be expanded up to 128GB. The maximum capacity of a single memory stick can be installed up to 32GB. It also supports AMD EXPO ( EXTended Profiles for Overclocking) and Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) memory one-key overclocking technology certification.

The 2 DIMMs dual-channel memory set that is often purchased when ordering is now recommended by the ASRock original factory to be installed in the A2 and B2 slots (the second and fourth slots from the left). Install the two DIMMs here Two location memories can operate at higher frequencies.

At the same time, because DDR5 memory has a unique electronic structure, ASRock has specially provided a protection circuit for the DDR5 slot, so as to eliminate the risk of damage caused by installing or removing memory when the power is not turned off.



∆ Dual snap-on four-slot DDR5 DIMMs memory slots, support single 32GB EXPO/XMP memory installation.

B650E Taichi has two 5V 3-Pin ARGB on the right side of the motherboard, a 24-Pin power supply slot on the motherboard, a USB 3.2 Gen1 slot (supports two front USB 3.2 Gen1 ports), a front Type- C USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20Gb/s) socket, four SATA3 6Gb/s, one 4-Pin CHA_FAN2/WP socket, buzzer/Power LED socket.



∆ There are two 5V 3-Pin ARGB, USB 3.2 Gen1, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20Gb/s) slots on the upper right side of the motherboard.



∆ Four SATA expansion slots, 4-Pin CHA_FAN2/WP fan liquid cooling power supply, buzzer/Power LED slot.

Below the motherboard are the system panel slots, power-on and reset buttons, Debug self-test code light, CMOS setting clear jumper, two USB 2.0 (support four front USB 2.0 installation ports), 5V 3-Pin ARGB, 12V 4 -Pin RGB, three 4-Pin CHA_FAN/WP power supply slots, HD_AUDIO audio slot.



∆ Slot on the system panel, power on and reset button, Debug self-test code light, CMOS setting clear jumper.



∆ Front USB 2.0 slot), 5V 3-Pin ARGB, 12V 4-Pin RGB, three 4-Pin CHA_FAN/WP power supply slots, HD_AUDIO audio source slot.

The PCIe expansion of the B650E Taichi provides two x16 metal-reinforced slots, the first PCIe 5.0 x16 slot (PCIE1) often used for graphics card installation is via the processor direct connection channel, and the chipset channel’s PCIe 4.0 x16 (PCIE2) It supports x4 channel split mode, and it should be noted that the second x16 slot will occupy the channel and be automatically disabled when an M.2 SSD is installed in the M2_3 expansion slot.

The metal-reinforced SMT slot can have better physical strength. After all, the graphics card is getting heavier and heavier. When it is installed directly, it still has a certain burden on the PCIe slot. Compared with the X670E Taichi, the B650E Taichi Reducing the second x16 slot to the PCIe 4.0 specification and passing through the chipset channel, by sacrificing some performance in exchange for a cheaper price, after all, not everyone needs to use two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for expansion device.



∆ Two PCIe 5.0 x16 metal slots pass through the processor and B650E chipset channels respectively.

B650E Taichi has a total of three M_Key M.2 SSD expansion installation positions, the first Blazing M.2 slot (M2_1) is directly connected to the processor through the channel, supporting PCIe Gen5x4 (128Gb/s) 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 2260/2280 specification M.2 SSD installation, the special thing is that the first installation position is set next to the DDR5 DIMM memory slot, and an aluminum alloy heat sink is provided for the SSD to be used together.

Under the first PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, there are two M.2 SSD expansion installation positions. These two Hyper M.2 (M2_2/M2_3) slots support PCIe Gen4x4 (64Gb/s) 2280 size SSD Installation, the B650E Taichi does not support the early M.2 SATA SSD installation, and there is one less M.2 PCIe 4.0×4/SATA SSD expansion slot than the X670E model.



∆ There is an aluminum alloy heat sink next to the memory socket.



∆ At the bottom is the Blazing M.2 slot of the processor direct connection channel, which supports PCIe Gen5x4 (128Gb/s).



∆ Two Hyper M.2 (M2_2/M2_3) slots, supporting PCIe Gen4x4 (64Gb/s) 2280 size SSD



∆ The three M.2 SSDs are equipped with aluminum alloy heat sinks and thermal pads, and the six anti-drop screws are more convenient to fix.

The pre-installed adjustable I/O baffle on the back of the motherboard has better compatibility with the chassis. The rear I/O interface provides BIOS Flashback button, Clear CMOS button, Wifi 6E antenna port, one HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 2.5G LAN wired network port, three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports (10 Gb/s), eight USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, one USB 4 Type-C port (40 Gbps), optical SPDIF digital audio output, Line Out Jack, Microphone Input Jack.

The two golden Lightning Gaming Ports are for gaming peripherals. In recent years, gaming mice and keyboards have higher and higher polling rates, from the original 1000 MHz to now often You will see 8000 MHz, but sometimes these peripherals with high return rate will be affected by other factors, resulting in frequency instability and other problems, and these two interfaces can improve the stability of use and reduce the time base error (Jitter).

The rear USB Type-C interface is a USB 4 interface from the Intel JHL8340 chipset, providing a bandwidth of 40Gbps and PD 3.0 (9V 3A 27W) fast charging function. Although it is equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 controller chip, due to the minimum specification For reasons such as requirements, Thunderbolt is not marked, but the functions of the two specifications are basically the same, and they are sufficient to meet the needs of most usage scenarios.



∆ Two gold Lightning Gaming ports, 2.5G LAN, 8x USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 4.

One of the Lightning Gaming ports is marked by a white box. When using the BIOS Flashback function, you need to insert the USB flash drive with the BIOS file into this slot to update the BIOS.



∆ One of the Lightning Gaming ports can be used for BIOS update jobs.

ASRock B650E Taichi power supply material / 24+2+1 phase 105A SPS power supply

After looking at the external expansion slots of the mainboard, let’s take a look at the power supply materials and various small components under this mainboard. The B650E Taichi has 24+2+1 phases of 105A SPS power supply, of which 16 phases are responsible for the CPU. Vcore (processor operating voltage), 2 phases are responsible for SOC (internal display), and the last phase is responsible for VOD MISC power supply.



∆ General view of motherboard PCB.



∆ View of the back of the mainboard PCB, with a thermal pad on the VRM power supply block to help dissipate heat.



∆ 24+2+1 phase 105A SPS power supply for exaggerated stockpiling.



∆ Renesas RAA 22010540 為 105A Power Stage。



∆ PWM controller is Renesas RAA229628.



∆ Killer E3100G 2.5GbE LAN network chip and P13EQX USB 3.2 Gen 2 ReDriver chip.



∆ asmedia ASM1074 USB 3.0 expansion chip.



∆ Intel JHL8340 Thunderbolt 4 controller.



∆ REALTEK 5452E is a Type-C power supply controller, which realizes the PD 3.0 fast charging function of the USB 4 interface.



∆ RC21008 BCLK overclocking function chip.



∆ Realtek ALC4082 5.1 channel audio codec for rear audio.



∆ ESS SABRE9218 DAC decoder (130dB SNR) for front panel audio interface.



∆ NUVOTON NCT6796D-S (Super I/O) environmental control chip, mainly used for temperature measurement, fan speed control, and monitoring system voltage.



∆ NUVOTON’s NUC121ZC2 is a 32-bit USB microcontroller RGB control chip.



∆ FLASH BIOS chip.



∆ asmedia asm1061 SATA chip.



∆ GL9904 ReDriver。



∆ B650E chipset.



∆ Various heat sinks on the motherboard and reinforced backplane.



∆ In the aluminum alloy heat sink of the VRM power supply block, there is a single heat pipe to help conduct heat.

Motherboard accessories include SATA cables, M.2 SSD fixing copper pillars and screws, USB 2.0 baffle expansion, WiFi antenna group, Taichi keycaps and postcards, Velcro cable ties, BLAZING M.2 FAN-HEATSINK radiator Wait.



∆ List of accessories contents.



∆ BLAZING M.2 FAN-HEATSINK The heat sink dissipates heat from the M.2 SSD through a small 3cm fan.



∆ USB 2.0 expansion device mounted on PCIe shield.



∆ The angle of the Wifi antenna module cannot be adjusted, and it is fixed on the case or desktop by adhesive foam.

BIOS function setting menu

After the motherboard has passed the self-test procedure, press F2 to enter the BIOS function setting menu. Gamers can set many functions in the BIOS, such as CPU overclocking settings, memory EXPO one-key overclocking function, fan mode settings, etc.



∆ Basic information can be viewed in the BIOS main menu, including BIOS version and processor information.



∆ Overclocking tools page.



∆ In the DRAM Profile Configuration option, the first column Setting enables the AMD EXPO one-key overclocking function.



∆ Memory small parameter setting.



∆ Voltage parameter setting.



∆ Advanced menu.



∆ Processor settings.



∆ Re-Size BAR in the PCI setting is already enabled in the default mode.



∆ Built-in device settings include internal display and other settings.



∆ AMD Overclocking Overclocking related settings.



∆ Tool options.



∆ RGB lighting effect setting.



∆ Hardware monitoring.



∆ The Fan tastic option at the bottom can synchronize the operation modes of all fan slots at once.



∆ Boot hard drive sequence.

Auto Driver Installer / ASRock PolyChrome RGB lighting control software

In the past, after assembling a new machine, it was necessary to download various software and drivers one by one to make the desktop machine run normally and play its due performance. ASRock has launched the Auto Driver Installer function very intimately. After booting for the first time and entering the system desktop, an update prompt will pop up.

Users can update and download all the required drivers at one time through the Auto Driver Installer software, which reduces the troublesome process of searching and downloading one by one. Users can check which drivers they want to update. After the download and update is completed, Auto Driver Installer The software removes itself and does not persist in system storage.



∆ After entering the system for the first time, the Auto Driver Installer notification prompt will pop up.



∆ You can choose which drivers to download.

B650E Taichi can customize the lighting effects through the lighting control software. Players can control and set the lighting effects of each RGB and ARGB slots through various options in the PolyChrome RGB software. The heatsink, the Taichi series logo on the heatsink will change color according to the lighting effect setting, and the same is true for the RGB light bar on the back of the motherboard.



∆ ASRock PolyChrome RGB lighting control software.



∆ Can be synchronized with other gaming peripherals.



∆ The Taichi series logo on the lower right corner of the motherboard has RGB lighting effects.



∆ There is also a light bar on the back of the motherboard.

ASRock B650E Taichi Motherboard Performance Test

In this motherboard performance test, the ASRock B650E Taichi motherboard is used with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor with 16 cores and 32 threads, and the memory is T-Force VULCAN Vulcan DDR5 5600 CL40 8GBx2 dual-channel memory set. During the testing process of building the test platform, except for opening the EXPO 5600Mhz 40-40-40-84 1.2v configuration file for the memory, the rest all use the default file and the processor uses the automatic PBO mode.

testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Motherboard: ASRock B650E Taichi

Radiator: Thermaltake Floe Riing RGB 360 TT Premium

Memory: T-Force VULCAN DDR5 8GBx2 5600Mhz CL40

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 FE

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

First, CPU-Z checks the hardware information of this test platform. The processor is AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16C 32T, code-named Raphael, using TSMC TSMC 5nm process, the motherboard uses ASRock B650E Taichi to support PCI-E 5.0 channels, and the Bios is updated Up to the 1.11.AS03 Beta version, the memory uses DDR5 5600Mhz CL40 dual-channel capacity with a total capacity of 16GB. At the same time, I ran the CPU-Z built-in test Version 17.01.64. The CPU scored 753.4 points for single-threading and 15655.3 points for multi-threading.



∆ CPU-Z information overview and Version 17.01.64 built-in test results.

Then there are the common processor benchmarking software CINEBENCH R20 and R23, which are often used to evaluate the 3D rendering and drawing performance of the processor itself. This software is developed by MAXON based on Cinema 4D.

In the Release 20 version, the Ryzen 9 7950X scored multi-core 14626pts and single-core 774pts in the test, while the new version of R23 scored 37524pts multi-core and 1963pts single-core.



∆ CINEBENCH Release 20。



∆ CINEBENCH R23。

AIDA64 memory and cache test, this time using DDR5 5600Mhz 8Gx2 CL40 dual-channel memory to open EXPO to test, the read speed is 68260 MB/s, the write speed is 59189 MB/s, and the copy speed is 59993 MB/s. And the latency is 72.6 ns.



∆ AIDA64 memory and cache test.

3D Mark CPU Profile This test will test the performance of MAX, 16, 8, 4, 2, and 1 threads respectively, and the performance above 16 threads is more used for 3D rendering or professional audio-visual work. Currently, the mainstream Most of the DX12 game performance can refer to the scores of 8 threads, and the scores of 4 and 2 threads are related to the old games developed with DX9.

Ryzen 9 7950X has a maximum thread score of 16196 points, while mainstream gamers need to pay attention to 8 threads and 4 threads, which are 7801 and 4230 points respectively.



∆ 3D MARK CPU Profile。

In addition, the author also used 3D Mark Fire Strike and 3D Mark Time Spy, which are commonly used in game performance simulation tests, and used NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics card for testing. In Fire Strike, which simulates 1080p quality DX11 situational game simulation tests, the score of 46780 was obtained. Physical score, while simulating 1440p quality DX12 situational game simulation test in Time Spy, got 15873 CPU score.



∆ 3D Mark Fire Strike。



∆ 3D Mark Time Spy。

CrossMark has a total of 25 items, including productivity, creative content work, system responsiveness and other work simulation load tests. The following three scores have different scoring standards and usage scenarios. Productivity includes file editing, spreadsheets, For web browsing, the second item of creativity (Creativity) includes photo editing, photo organization, and video editing, and the last item of response (Responsiveness) includes situations such as opening files, file response speed, and multitasking.

In the CrossMark test, it scored 2291 points overall, 2162 points in productivity, 2478 points in creativity, and 2154 points in reaction.



∆ CrossMark daily use scene test items.

PCMark 10 also simulates the test situation to obtain the overall performance of the computer. Commonly used basic function items include application startup, web browsing and video conferencing tests. The productivity item simulates the writing of documents and spreadsheets. The last item is the image Content creation includes professional tests such as photo editing, video editing, and rendering.

In this test, the commonly used basic functions have 12108 points, 11442 points for productivity, and 16429 points for video content creation.



∆ PCMark 10 test.

ASRock Blazing OC Tuner Operational Performance Test/Single-Core Multi-Core Dual Swords Simultaneously

In the past, in the BIOS overclocking settings on the AM4 platform, we could only choose PBO/PBO 2 or full-core fixed frequency two overclocking methods in different directions. PBO/PBO 2 mode can have good single-core or few-core performance. But the multi-core performance is not as good as the full-core fixed-frequency setting; although the all-core fixed-frequency has advantages in multi-core application scenarios such as rendering, the performance of the application with a small number of cores is not as good as PBO/PBO 2 mode. In the past, we You can only use third-party software to set values ​​and switch settings, or choose one of the two settings to use.

And ASRock launched Blazing OC Tuner, so that players no longer have to choose one mode to use, or use unstable third-party software, but use the software released by the motherboard to ensure that players can use a stable and convenient software! After setting the relevant values, Blazing OC Tuner will judge the current usage situation according to the current reported by the VRM, and based on the set current value and upper temperature limit as the reference value, it will automatically judge the actual usage situation and automatically switch between PBO or full-core tuning. Fixed All Core OC (Fixed All Core OC) mode, but currently this software only supports ASRock’s AM5 platform. In addition to the previous X670E, the ASRock B650E Taichi also supports Blazing OC Tuner software.

The first step is to restore the default state in advanced Bios, and then enter the system and open the System Info option in the “Blazing OC Tuner”, and open the CINEBENCH R23 software to perform a single-core CPU (Single Core) test, and observe during the test The maximum current value of “Current” in the System Info item, 7950X observed a maximum of 31A during this test.



∆ Blazing OC Tuner overclocking software, using R23 to run a single-core test, record the maximum current value (Current).

The second step is to find the sweet spot value that is most suitable for your platform. The author does not change the preset voltage of 1.2V, and uses the R23 CPU (Multi Core) multi-core and single-core tests to observe the scores and temperatures, and find the temperature and performance. The suitable all-core fixed frequency parameter is 5.2Ghz 1.2V, and input this value and the maximum current value just observed into the “Blazing OC Tuner” column in the “Settings” item, and fill in the CPU frequency as 5200 Mhz, The CPU core voltage is set to 1.2V, and the current threshold as the judgment reference point is set to 35A. Although the maximum value recorded just now is 31A, it is a little conservative to set 35A as the current threshold reference point, and the upper temperature limit is Set at 97°C.

Therefore, on this platform, the author sets the VRM return current to exceed 35A, and the temperature does not exceed 97°C, and the parameters set in the Blazing OC Tuner will operate in the mode of full-core fixed frequency 5.2Ghz 1.2V, while the platform As long as the current reported by the VRM is lower than 55A, or the temperature exceeds 97°C, it will automatically switch the operating state to PBO mode to run, so that the single-core and multi-core performance of the entire platform can be combined, no matter it is E-sports games or professional performance rendering can be used in two completely different usage modes.

In addition, in the red box mark in the lower left corner, there are two options that can be checked: automatically apply the design when entering Blazing OC Tuner, and automatically operate Blazing OC Tuner after entering the system. Players should remember to check these two options if necessary. function!



∆ After finding the appropriate all-core fixed frequency value, fill in the value in the “Blazing OC Tuner” column.

After filling in the settings and applying them, use the CINEBENCH R23 software test items to compare the scores of the three modes of automatic PBO, full-core fixed frequency, and Blazing OC Tuner. You can see that PBO and full-core fixed frequency modes have their own advantages, but they also have There are areas that each is not good at, but using the Blazing OC Tuner mode after setting, it has good scores no matter in single-core or multi-core.

After using the Blazing OC Tuner, after setting the full-core fixed frequency setting and the threshold reference point, you can judge by yourself through the software, which mode you want to run at the moment, and the overall operation can be directly used in the system. The process is convenient and fast, but now The latest version can’t directly record the maximum current value. It needs to be observed and recorded by the naked eye. This process will take a lot of time, which is a pity.



∆ Comparison of single-core scores (Singel Core) under the three modes of automatic PBO, full-core fixed frequency, and Blazing OC Tuner.



∆ Three modes compare CINEBENCH R23 multi-core project (Multu Core) score.

Summarize

ASRock launched the B650E Taichi in the mainstream AMD chipset, offering the market a choice of flagship model at a more affordable price. The E-ATX specification has 24+2+1 phase 105A SPS Dr.Mos power supply, equipped with the current AMD The R9 7950X, the flagship model of the Ryzen 7000 series processors, is also absolutely fine.

PCIe 5.0 x16 plus PCIe 4.0 x16 Although the second slot is reduced to PCIe 4.0 compared to the X670E model, this specification can still meet the needs of professional workers such as multimedia. One Blazing M.2 PCIe Gen5x4 plus two Hyper M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 has a total of three M.2 SSD expansion slots, one USB 4 Type-C at the rear and USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C at the front. The high-speed file transfer is absolutely stable!

If gamers feel that the price of X670E/X670 motherboards is too high, and the expansion requirements in use can be met only by B650E/B650, B650E Taichi can be said to be the flagship high CP value choice among B650E!