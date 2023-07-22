Clean the smartwatch and bracelet properly

By Laura Pomer | Jul 22, 2023 at 9:31 am

Smartwatch owners probably wear them very regularly. Like other items of daily use, the device has to be cleaned from time to time. Because of your own sweat and contact with different surfaces, pathogens can spread to both the case and the bracelet of the watch. TECHBOOK goes into detail about what to look out for when cleaning a smartwatch.

Do you have a waterproof smartwatch? Then the case is apparently clear: you can simply hold the device under running water, because after all you can go swimming and showering with it. But be careful: With a bracelet made of e.g. B. Leather would not be a good idea. And you probably won’t get rid of heavier dirt on the housing either. TECHBOOK has compiled the individual steps involved in carefully cleaning the smartwatch.

How often should you clean the smartwatch?

There is no hard and fast rule here. If you notice dirt on your smartwatch, you should of course clean it. And if you wear them regularly, e.g. B. for sports, it often comes into contact with sweat; in that case, it is best to follow the following tips more frequently. In all other cases, with regular use, an interval of about one month makes sense.

The right way to proceed with the smartwatch case

Remove the smartwatch from the charger and turn it off. It is not always absolutely necessary, but – if possible – at least better to detach the bracelet from the housing to clean the smartwatch. You can use a microfiber cloth or a glasses cleaning cloth to wipe them off – but please do not use the disposable version soaked in cleaning tincture, but the classic fabric version. Alternatively, it also works with an unused coffee filter. Very lightly dampen the cloth or household item with water and, if necessary, a little washing-up liquid to rub the display and the underside of the housing.

Be careful when using alcohol

If stubborn dirt cannot be removed in this way, you can treat the individual affected areas with a cotton swab soaked in cleaning agent. Depending on the manufacturer or the surface condition, a product containing alcohol is also permitted for this purpose. It is best to find out more about each individual case. Apple, for example, recommends using either 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or 75 percent ethyl alcohol in addition to Clorox disinfectant wipes for cleaning the “hard, non-porous surfaces” of its products. On the other hand, Apple warns that you should stay away from cleaners that contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide.

Whether it contains alcohol or not: the cotton swab should not drip with liquid. Please also ensure that no moisture gets into sensitive parts or the speaker opening.

Note the material of the bracelet

Do you use a silicone wristband? Then cleaning is particularly easy for you. Because silicone can be easily cleaned under running water and, if necessary, with a little soap. Leather bracelets, on the other hand, do not like this treatment. In this case, grab a damp cloth again and proceed carefully. Otherwise, as the name suggests, you won’t go wrong with a leather cleaner.

With metal smartwatch straps, you can again use a lukewarm soapy water mixture. Otherwise, removing larger stains works quite well if you add a little baking soda to the water. Simply scrub the band with a cloth. Some websites recommend using a toothbrush. You can’t do much damage to a metal bracelet, please refrain from doing so with any other material.

Reassemble the smartwatch – pay attention to this!

Before you put the smartwatch back together, you should let it dry thoroughly; preferably overnight. If you only did an express cleaning with alcohol, you should at least let it evaporate completely before using the wearable again.

