Michelle Hunziker’s Unique Longevity Treatment: Cryotherapy for Anti-Aging

Michelle Hunziker, the popular Italian television host, is not one to neglect her physical shape even while on vacation. In her recent social media Stories, she demonstrated her commitment to staying fit by trying out a unique treatment for longevity.

Hunziker has been enjoying a well-deserved break after a long and stressful year of work. She has been on summer holiday for several weeks now, spending time in various picturesque locations such as the Amalfi Coast and Cesenatico. Currently, she is in Sardinia with her entire family, basking in the crystal clear sea and pampering her son Cesare. But what caught everyone’s attention is her dedication to maintaining her physical shape during her vacation.

Not only has she been indulging in intense workouts, but she has also experimented with a special beauty treatment. Hunziker is vacationing with her partner Goffredo and friend Tommaso Zorzi, who are equally obsessed with fitness. They often train together, engaging in weightlifting and squats. Recently, they decided to try out a unique beauty treatment called cryotherapy at the “Longevity Suite” in Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

The Longevity Suite is a wellness center known for its anti-aging treatments that promote overall well-being. Cryotherapy involves subjecting oneself to extremely low temperatures ranging from -85°C to -95°C for a duration of 3 to 5 minutes. In this treatment, Hunziker and Zorzi allowed themselves to be photographed inside a smoke-filled cabin while wearing bathing suits, gloves, caps, and padded slippers.

The cryotherapy treatment offers numerous benefits, including stimulating blood and lymphatic flow, burning calories, boosting the metabolic rate, rejuvenating the skin’s appearance, and improving circulation and drainage in the lower limbs. Each session of cryotherapy at the Longevity Suite costs €60, and they also offer discounted packages for multiple sessions.

Michelle Hunziker’s commitment to taking care of her physical shape, even while on vacation, is an inspiration to many. Her dedication to trying out innovative beauty treatments showcases her desire to maintain her youthful and healthy appearance. As she continues to enjoy her holiday in Sardinia, fans eagerly await more updates on her fitness routine and wellness adventures.

