Climate and cities, the tender for solutions on CO2, waste and mobility has been published

The beginning of the experiments

The timetable for submitting proposals for the call is defined in several phases. In order to participate in the procedure, candidates must submit their application by November 30th: the start of the trials is expected during summer 2024, with a duration of 12 months.

The different challenges are all associated with socio-technical solutions to stimulate and enhance the use of data and trigger behavioral change, including through the participation of local stakeholders at all levels.

The objective, as explained by the director of Anci Toscana Simone Gheri, is «that these federated public contracts for innovation can reduce the gap between cities and the market».

The coordinators and the development of Turin

According to Matteo Satta and Besnik Mehmeti, coordinators of the project, «today local authorities work on a constellation of pilot projects that are often difficult to connect to each other. This is why Climaborough works with a circular technology approach, as we believe the technology exists, but we still lack capacity in its implementation, having a very negative impact on the use and adoption by various stakeholders. We believe that increasing collaboration between cities, between startups and between cities and startups will have a very positive impact on the commitment of stakeholders and citizens to achieve climate neutrality.”

With this challenge, explained Turin’s Councilor for the Environment and Ecological Transition Chiara Foglietta, the city «aims not only to improve collection on the WEEE and textile supply chains by reducing the quantity of electrical equipment and clothing, fabrics and bags undifferentiated and uncollected waste, but also intends to enhance and connect circular and sustainable initiatives and opportunities in the area, supporting the transition towards an economy in which the theme of reuse comes first”.