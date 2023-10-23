West Side Story with choreography by Jerome Robbins is in Paris

Listen to the audio version of the article

A good opportunity to see Jerome Robbins’ choreography for the musical “West Side Story”, on stage in Paris until December 31st; with a stop also in Lugano in January, the tour city closest to us. In Milan we listen to one of the great pianists, Beatrice Rana, who comments on the pieces during the open rehearsal at the Conservatory. Also in the Lombardy capital, the Mahler Festival begins, where the complete Symphonies will be heard with the presence of numerous important Italian orchestras.

Paris

Until December 31st at the Théâtre du Châtelet the musical “West Side Story”, one of the classics of musical theatre, the result of the talent of legends such as the composer and director Leonard Bernstein, the choreographer Jerome Robbins (original idea, choreography and direction), the musical author Stephen Sondheim (here as lyricist), and playwright Arthur Laurents (dialogues). It is a new production, which debuted last December in Munich; this year he toured Europe and will also be seen at the LAC in Lugano from January 23rd to 28th. One of the biggest draws is that you will see Jerome Robbins’ original choreography; this is the only touring production of the musical to feature Robbins’ choreography.

Milano

On the 24th at 11.00 at the Conservatory it will be very pleasant to listen to the pianist Beatrice Rana in conversation during the open rehearsal of the concert that she will hold the same evening, for the Quartet Society Season. In her debut recital, the young and already established performer will make us listen to Liszt’s Sonata and Skrjabin’s Fantasy op.28, “Cipressi”, by Castelnuovo-Tedesco, and two Preludes by Debussy, “La Terrasse des audiences au clair de lune” and “Ce qu’a vu le vent d’Ouest”, followed by “Isle joyeuse”, also by Debussy.

The Mahler Festival starts on the 25th at the Milan Auditorium, with the Milan Symphony Orchestra conducted by Andrey Boreyko; Symphony n.2 is scheduled. On the 26th the Filarmonica della Scala arrives conducted by Chailly, with Symphony n. 1. On the 27th the Orchestra of S. Cecilia, conducted by Manfred Honeck, with the Lieder cycle “The marvelous horn of the child”, with the baritone Matthias Goerne. On the 29th the Milan Symphony returns with Symphony n. 3. And then other Italian orchestral formations until November 13th, presenting the complete Symphonies and Lieder for voice and orchestra by the Bohemian composer.

