Jorge Lanata, controversial about the health of Wanda Nara

Journalist Jorge Lanata spoke in an interview with Mariana Fabbiani, where he elaborated on all the controversy that arose from what he told about the health of Wanda Nara. The driver defended himself and launched phrases that will continue to make people talk.

“There is doctor-patient confidentiality. They are two different things. In this case I am not a doctor, nor a patient. I am a journalist. But I do not want to say that since others are bad, I am good. No, I don’t want to go to that argument, ”he differed from those who criticized him.

“At this moment it was my turn to tell something that everyone was saying the same way”he asserted.

The controversial phrases of Jorge Lanata about the health of Wanda Nara

In addition, he referred to everything that had been said about the host of MasterChef and your state of health. “Wanda talks as if her children lived in a thermos where they didn’t see or hear anything,” she said.

“This had been going on for several days and all the journalism was saying it. I really do not believe that her children have not asked her before, ”she said. “I could say which boy listens to AM, but that’s not an argument,” she said, piquantly alluding to his radio cycle.

“Everyone criticizes me, but everyone repeats me. They could have avoided my tape. Why did they put it if there was no need to talk about it? ”, She continued. “What do they put it for? If Lanata said a lot, why put it on the air? ”, She analyzed, piquant.





