The police leadership won over Šimko, the prime minister and the president

Filip Obradovič selected and commented on the news

1. Čaputová and Ódor did not explain Šimek’s departure and it seems that they were just scared

On Wednesday, President Zuzana Čaputová relieved Ivan Šimek of the position of Minister of the Interior. She did so after a more than two-week dispute between him and the police leadership. She entrusted the management of the ministry to Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor.

We did not get an explanation of what Ivan Šimko did even on the day when he was stripped of his mandate to lead the ministry. Neither the prime minister nor the president clarified what their nominee failed in.

On the contrary, it follows from their statements that when they had to choose between one minister and twenty policemen who threatened to leave, they chose peace in the police and an easier way.

