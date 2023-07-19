Home » The police leadership won over Šimko, the prime minister and the president
News

The police leadership won over Šimko, the prime minister and the president

by admin
The police leadership won over Šimko, the prime minister and the president

Filip Obradovič selected and commented on the news

1. Čaputová and Ódor did not explain Šimek’s departure and it seems that they were just scared

On Wednesday, President Zuzana Čaputová relieved Ivan Šimek of the position of Minister of the Interior. She did so after a more than two-week dispute between him and the police leadership. She entrusted the management of the ministry to Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor.

We did not get an explanation of what Ivan Šimko did even on the day when he was stripped of his mandate to lead the ministry. Neither the prime minister nor the president clarified what their nominee failed in.

On the contrary, it follows from their statements that when they had to choose between one minister and twenty policemen who threatened to leave, they chose peace in the police and an easier way.

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

See also  Xiamen newly confirmed 12 local asymptomatic infections and 1 local asymptomatic infection on the 14th | quarantine | confirmed cases | asymptomatic infection

You may also like

The Marjane Group is launching a work-study Master’s...

Se estrena Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

how big is a wardrobe — idealista/news

US State Department “Delivery of the situation to...

A Glimpse into the Surreal Panmunjom: A Rare...

WhatsApp suffers crash – El Diario

Hunan’s Import and Export Surpasses 330 Billion, Driven...

“Vai Liscio”, Emilia-Romagna teams up to promote its...

Week with .week: President, Prime Minister and the...

This is how Hero’s Day was lived this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy