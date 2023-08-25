Home » SNAP Benefit Distribution Dates for September 2023 Vary by State
SNAP Benefit Distribution Dates for September 2023 Vary by State

SNAP Benefits Sent to Millions of Americans in September 2023

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has reached a record number of Americans, with benefits being sent to 41.9 million individuals across the United States. These payments, deposited on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, are crucial in helping residents purchase eligible foods. However, the exact date on which individuals receive this assistance varies depending on the state in which they reside.

Each state and the District of Columbia have different dates for sending out SNAP benefits. This discrepancy is due to the fact that while the United States Department of Agriculture oversees the program, it is the responsibility of each individual state to determine the budget, amount of benefits per person, and eligibility requirements.

To provide clarity for recipients, here is a breakdown of the dates the SNAP benefits will be mailed during September 2023:

Alabama: September 4th to 23rd.
Alaska: September 1st.
Arizona: September 1st to 13th.
Arkansas: September 4th to 13th.
California: September 1st to 10th.
Colorado: September 1st to 10th.
Connecticut: September 1st to 3rd.
Delaware: September 2nd to 23rd.
District of Columbia: September 1st to 10th.
Florida: September 1st to 28th.
Georgia: September 5th to 23rd.
Hawaii: September 3rd to 5th.
Idaho: September 1st to 10th.
Illinois: September 1st to 10th, with some cases extending until September 20th.
Indiana: September 5th to 23rd.
Iowa: September 1st to 10th.
Kansas: September 1st to 10th.
Kentucky: September 1st to 19th.
Louisiana: September 1st to 23rd.
Maine: September 10th to 14th.
Maryland: September 4th to 23rd.
Massachusetts: September 1st to 14th.
Michigan: September 3rd to 21st.
Minnesota: September 4th to 13th.
Mississippi: September 4th to 21st.
Missouri: September 1st to 22nd.
Montana: September 2nd to 6th.
Nebraska: September 1st to 5th.
Nevada: September 1st to 10th.
New Hampshire: September 5th.
New Jersey: September 1st to 5th.
New Mexico: September 1st to 20th.
New York: September 1st to 9th.
North Carolina: September 3rd to 21st.
North Dakota: September 1st.
Ohio: September 2nd to 20th.
Oklahoma: September 1st to 10th.
Oregon: September 1st to 9th.
Pennsylvania: September 3rd to 14th.
Rhode Island: September 1st.
South Carolina: September 1st to 10th.
South Dakota: September 10th.
Tennessee: September 1st to 20th.
Texas: September 1st to 28th.
Utah: September 5th, 11th, and 15th.
Vermont: September 1st.
Virginia: September 1st to 7th.
Washington: September 1st to 20th.
West Virginia: September 1st to 9th.
Wisconsin: September 1st to 15th.
Wyoming: September 1st to 4th.

This comprehensive list ensures that recipients are aware of the specific dates they can expect to receive their SNAP benefits. It is imperative for individuals to plan accordingly and make informed decisions when managing their food expenses.

In addition to the SNAP benefit distribution dates, individuals may also find other related articles and information valuable. Stay informed and up-to-date on the latest news regarding SNAP and other programs that impact communities across the United States.

