Current rocket launches 2023: All information about the next Falcon Heavy launch

When is the next Falcon Heavy launch?

The exact start time for the Falcon Heavy is currently dated for Monday 07/31/2023 at 03:04.

Status: The current date is a placeholder or rough estimate based on unreliable or interpreted sources.

The launch service provider Falcon Heavy is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA, more precisely: Launch Complex 39A. A total of 220 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 162 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is Falcon Heavy’s mission?

The Falcon Heavy flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

Geostationary communications satellite built by Maxar Technologies for EchoStar. With a capacity of 500 Gbit/s, it is intended to eliminate the bottlenecks in broadband capacity in North and South America.

The Falcon Heavy begins its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about Falcon Heavy | Jupiter-3 at a glance:

RocketFalcon HeavyFull NameFalcon HeavyLaunch Service ProviderSpaceXMission NameJupiter-3Mission TypeFlight for Space Based Internet Communications SystemsLaunch Time2023-07-31OrbitGeostationary Transfer OrbitStatus To Be DeterminedCountryUSALocationKennedy Space Center, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 17.07.2023at 11:55 a.m.

