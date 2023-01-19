“You do not know? Sallo”. The slogan is simple and direct, young as the language that accompanies the news of the day.

Sallo! is a new app that makes information using algorithms and artificial intelligence. You enter the app – the sallo.news site is just a showcase that guides you through downloading -, choose your favorite themes, from top news to fashion and sportand then you start scrolling down. Just like you would on TikTok or Instagram.

And the work of the editorial staff, made up of young journalists led by Joseph Smorto (the director) e Massimo Razzi (his deputy). The contents of Sallo!, in fact, they are exclusively videos. The clips are also very short: they rarely exceed one minute. In addition, the production is in step with the times: Sallo! declares, already during the first access to the app, that for the creation of some content marked with the “AI” icon the editorial team uses artificial intelligence.

The concept of is also modern media diet that offers the platform. Just as it happens with fitness apps, which invite you to burn calories to stay fit, Sallo! offers its readers a ‘game’ to stay informed: every day the goal is to closing a series of loops by consuming top news or other ‘random’ news proposed by the algorithm.

There is a lot of technology in Sallo! but at the same time the journalism of flesh-and-blood reporters resists, attentive to news and current events. Hallo! debuted a few days before the arrest of Mafia boss Messina Denaro. A capture occurred at Palermo, where Sallo! has its own editorial team.

“Everyone here is crying with emotion – wrote the director Smorto a few hours after the operation by the carabinieri – they have taken the head of the mafia, Messina Denaro, it doesn’t seem true”. And the app was filled with videos to tell the story.