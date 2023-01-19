Ronaldo’s card, the one that “must not exist” according to an interception between the head of the company’s legal office Cesare Gabasio and the sports director Federico Cherubini, the finance police found in a lawyer’s office during a search in the scope of the investigation into Juventus’ financial statements. And it begins like this: «Dear Mr. Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro» Subject: «Supplementary Award Agreement – Supplementary Agreement». Then the text: «We follow up on the agreements reached and attach to this document the document relating to the supplementary premium recognized in favor of him (Supplementary Prize Agreement) and the further supplementary writing of the Supplementary Prize Agreement (“Supplementary Writing”)».

And again: “In confirming the commitments undertaken in the aforementioned documents, we also undertake to deliver to you by 07.31.2021 the Supplementary Award Agreement re-transcribed on the federal forms “Other Documents” not available to date, and the duly signed Supplementary Agreement”. Signature: Fabio Paratici, former Juve director under investigation with the top management including former president Agnelli and his deputy Nedved.

For the magistrates who coordinate the investigation, the assistant prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and the prosecutors Mario Bendoni and Ciro Santoriello, it would be one of the elements in support of the

second salary maneuver relating to the 2020/2021 season. Juventus, based on what is inferred from the “side letter”, would have undertaken to pay 19 million to Cr7 even in the event of a transfer. But there is no trace of the possible passage of money. The document, with its attachments, has never been filed with the League.

The footballer’s lawyers, criminal lawyers Salvatore Pino and John Shehata, have made it known that Ronaldo has never seen those documents and has no copy of them.

The investigation revolves around alleged ‘artificial’ capital gains, quantified at around 115 million euros in three years, alleged papers signed under the table to balance the balance sheets and communications to Consob deemed irregular.